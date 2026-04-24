Chelsea, under the leadership of BlueCo have sacked their fifth permanent manager since taking over in 2022

Liam Rosenior is the latest manager to be shown the exit door at Cobham since the Todd Boehly era began

The new owners seem to be following the footsteps of Roman Abramovich, who was hiring and firing at will

Chelsea, under the leadership of the consortium led by Todd Boehly and backed by asset management firm Clearlake Capital have sacked their fifth permanent manager.

The club dismissed Liam Rosenior after a poor run of results during which he went five consecutive Premier League losses without scoring.

Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior after a poor run of results. Photo by Gareth Fuller.

Source: Getty Images

Rosenior was dismissed after four months, making him one of the shortest-reigning permanent managers under BlueCo, having taken over from Enzo Maresca in January.

BlueCo promised Chelsea fans to take a different approach from former owner Roman Abramovich when they took over, but one system: the hiring and firing has remained.

As noted by Sky Sports, BlueCo, with an average of 258.4 days per manager in four years, have fired at a faster rate than Abramovich, who had an average of 528.67 per manager over 19 years.

The managers who have left Chelsea since 2022 have gone their way to other jobs, and the three of them who have jobs will be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Legit.ng looks at the managers BlueCo sacked and where they are now.

Managers BlueCo sacked

1. Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel’s reign at Chelsea overlapped between Abramovich and BlueCo. He won the club’s second Champions League title, but was dismissed 101 days into BlueCo’s reign. He has gone on to manage Bayern Munich and is now the current boss of the England national team.

He is by far the most beloved manager on the list, and Chelsea fans still call his dismissal the poorest managerial decision BlueCo made, maybe only behind the appointment of an inferior replacement for him.

2. Graham Potter

BlueCo have demonstrated an obsession with Brighton since taking over, and according to BBC Sport, they have given the South Coast club £284 million in transfer fees for players and managers.

The Blues paid £21 million to poach Potter and his backroom staff, but dismissed the English manager after eight months. He is currently the head coach of the Sweden national team, helping them qualify for the 2026 World Cup from an almost impossible situation. He had a short stint at West Ham.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

Frank Lampard has a second spell at Chelsea after Potter’s dismissal, finishing off an already poor season. Pochettino took over in the summer of 2025 as the third permanent manager of the BlueCo era.

He finished fifth on the league table, but Chelsea dropped into the Conference League after Manchester United won the FA Cup. He left the club immediately after the season on mutual consent and is the current head coach of the United States Men's National Team.

4. Enzo Maresca

Maresca is another beloved manager for the Blues faithful. He joined after winning the EFL Championship with Leicester. He won two trophies, the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup, the only silverware under BlueCo.

Enzo Maresca with the two trophies he won as Chelsea manager. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

His relationship with the hierarchy grew cold because of a lack of proper backing in the market after the success. He resigned on January 1, 2026. He is currently out of job, but has been linked to Manchester City, Juventus and Napoli.

5. Liam Rosenior

Rosenior joined Chelsea from BlueCo sister club RC Strasbourg and was dismissed in 107 days. It is still early after his dismissal, and his next move is unknown.

Managers who could replace Rosenior

Legit.ng previously analysed the list of managers who could replace Liam Rosenior permanently after Chelsea dismissed the English manager.

Calum McFarlane took over as interim manager until the end of the season, and a new manager will be appointed later, with a host of names already linked to the club.

Source: Legit.ng