Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken publicly about the performance of Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea during Nigeria’s semifinal clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalties to the Atlas Lions after a goalless draw over 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat on January 14, 2026. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Referee Daniel Laryea became a major talking point after the encounter, drawing criticism for several questionable decisions, including the booking of Calvin Bassey and awarding a free kick to Morocco despite no apparent contact from Moses Simon.

The appointment of a Ghanaian referee for the semifinal also sparked criticism among Nigerian fans, many of whom felt the decision by CAF was controversial given Morocco’s host status and the long-standing West African rivalry.

Osimhen slams Laryea

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has accused Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea of terrible officiating at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a viral video on X, the Galatasaray forward said the Super Eagles squad are disappointed in the result of the encounter between Nigeria and Morocco. He said:

"To be honest, today's game was nothing to write home about in terms of the officiating; it was that bad but I think for me.

"I have to say a big congratulations to the Moroccans and also I am proud of my team for the fight we put up against a very good and playing in front of their fans.

"My teammates and I are all professionals but it is disappointing and hurting because we have to wait for more years to qualify for the AFCON and prove a point."

Morocco were lucky - Osimhen

Former Napoli forward Victor Osimhen said the Atlas Lions were lucky to win the semifinal match via penalty shootout.

Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat on January 14, 2026. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

The 27-year-old stated that the match against Morocco was one of their most difficult game at the AFCON. He said:

"The match against Morocco is one of our most difficult match but when you play against this kind of quality team, you have to be alert every time but for us to play them and get to the penalty it shows the kind of strength we have as a group and individual but I think penalty is a game of luck, football has happened and we have to keep it moving.

"Moving forward, there are greater things ahead but to be honest with you, the whole squad is sad and disappointed because I believe we could have gotten this trophy but we just keep it moving."

Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, per CAF.

NFF President urges Nigerians to move on

Legit.ng earlier reported that NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to move on from the match, describing the incidents as circumstances and challenges, which the team coped well.

Gusau reminded Nigerians that penalties are anybody's game and noted that Nigeria defeated South Africa on penalties in the semi-final at AFCON 2025, and this time it was not meant to be.

