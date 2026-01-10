Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken for the first time since his heated exchange with Ademola Lookman

The striker started against Algeria in the quarter-final despite Nigerians calling for punitive measures against him

Osimhen scored and assisted to help the Super Eagles beat Algeria and progress to the semi-final of AFCON 2025

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has spoken for the first time since his bust-up with Ademola Lookman during the 4-0 win over Mozambique.

Osimhen and Lookman had a heated exchange during the second half of the match, an unpleasant scene Nigerians did not like, particularly the striker’s gestures.

Victor Osimhen during Nigeria's 2-0 win over Morocco. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle named Osimhen in the starting lineup to face Algeria in the quarter-final despite calls from Nigerians to punish him over the incident.

Osimhen scored the opening goal against Algeria with a brilliant header in the 47th minute before turning provider for Akor Adams 10 minutes later.

Osimhen speaks after Lookman spat

The Galatasaray forward during a pitch side recording sent a message to the Nigerian fans, the first time he had spoken since the incident.

“Hello to the Super Eagles fans, thank you for your support worldwide. This victory was not easy and I’m happy that the team got the win against Algeria,” he told CAF.

“Thank you for your support and we will continue to build on this momentum and hopefully we get to the final and win it. Thank you very much.”

The message did not directly address the incident between him and his teammate and as coach Chelle and other members of the team said, it was resolved within the team.

Source: Legit.ng