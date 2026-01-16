Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle sent a clear message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the 2025 AFCON

Host nation Morocco defeated Nigeria 4-2 via penalties in the semi-final after a goalless draw in 120 minutes

The three-time AFCON winners will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match in Casablanca

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained his views on how the Confederation of African Football (CAF) influenced Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The three-time AFCON champions were held to a goalless draw after 120 minutes of intense action at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

Morocco eventually won 4-2 on penalties after Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their spot-kicks, sending the host nation through to the final.

The Atlas Lions will now face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final, while Nigeria will battle the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match, per The London Standard.

Eric Chelle blasts CAF

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has expressed his displeasure over the logistics arrangements at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to BSN, the former Mali coach claimed the host nation enjoyed a logistical advantage, while other teams were subjected to exhausting travel conditions.

The 48-year-old explained that his side had to travel long distances between three different cities in Morocco, adding that the lack of domestic flights contributed to their below-par performance in the semi-final. He said:

"The transportation arrangement in this tournament has not been balanced and fair. Some teams were compelled to travel long hours by road between match venues, which affects preparation and recovery.

"At this level of continental tournament, these little factors matter a lot."

Chelle pointed out that Morocco played all their matches at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which gave them a comparative advantage over others. He said:

“Morocco have played all their games in the same city, in Rabat. That is clearly an advantage.

“When one team enjoys stability and comfort while others are constantly on the road, it affects fairness.”

Morocco played better - Chelle

Former MC Oran manager Eric Chelle admitted that the Moroccans played better than the Super Eagles during the semi-final encounter.

The Franco-Malian also defended his decision to introduce the Fulham winger, Samuel Chukwueze, during the penalty shootout. He said:

“From a technical point of view, we were not at the same level we showed in other matches. I don’t want to say the reason was fatigue, but the truth is that we lacked movement and power,” according to CAFOnline.

