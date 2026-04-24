A UTME candidate has shared the emotional moment she checked her 2026 JAMB result after borrowing money for airtime

She scored a little above the official JAMB cut-off mark, but expressed disappointment after failing to complete her Chemistry paper

The result was lower than her previous score, leading her to question her chances of studying nursing

A Nigerian Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate has shared the emotional moment she checked her JAMB result.

The young lady, Azoba Stella Chinaza, took to her TikTok page, @lifeofstella68_, to document how she was met with a score far below her expectations.

A Nurse aspirant shares her JAMB result. Photo credit: @lifeofstella68_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on April 23, 2026, started with Stella, who wrote her JAMB exam on April 17, 2026, nervously checking her scores via SMS.

Lady shares her JAMB score

Before disclosing her score, Stella shared that she had to settle a debt of N1,400 which she borrowed for airtime just to check her JAMB result. The candidate expressed fear prior to opening the message, admitting that she struggled with concluding one of her subjects because of the time she was given.

"I’m so scared because I did not finish my Chemistry. I only finished English, Biology, and Physics," she told her viewers.

Despite the setback, she remained hopeful, stating her goal was to reach a minimum aggregate of 200 and study nursing.

The tension in the video peaked when the SMS finally arrived. To her dismay, Chinaza saw an aggregate of 172, with her Chemistry score sitting at a low 26. She had 52 in English, 53 in Biology, and 41 in Physics.

A female student checks her UTME 2026 result. Photo credit: @lifeofstella68_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Comparing the performance to her previous attempt, she lamented:

"My last year’s own was 260-something. This year, 172. This is just nonsense."

Captioning the viral video, she said:

"Check my jamb result with me and I was disappointed on my self

But do u think any school will accept me with this score as Nursing?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as UTME candidate gets disappointed

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video of the UTME candidate complaining about her result. Some of the comments are below.

Annie bby said:

"My last year was 216 this year, 232."

Kevin Rheynald said:

"Sorry buh, you can enter school with that score, very sure."

Amira said:

"Na only nursing ona get for mind ahhh."

Teddy girl said:

"So sorry 😩."

In a similar story, a 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng