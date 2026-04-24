Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nurse Aspirant Who Didn't Finish Her 2026 UTME Exam Shares Her Total Score, Screenshot Trends
People

Nurse Aspirant Who Didn't Finish Her 2026 UTME Exam Shares Her Total Score, Screenshot Trends

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A UTME candidate has shared the emotional moment she checked her 2026 JAMB result after borrowing money for airtime
  • She scored a little above the official JAMB cut-off mark, but expressed disappointment after failing to complete her Chemistry paper
  • The result was lower than her previous score, leading her to question her chances of studying nursing

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

A Nigerian Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate has shared the emotional moment she checked her JAMB result.

The young lady, Azoba Stella Chinaza, took to her TikTok page, @lifeofstella68_, to document how she was met with a score far below her expectations.

Nigerian UTME candidate checks her 2026 JAMB result via SMS, showing a score of 172 with low Chemistry marks in a viral TikTok video.
A Nurse aspirant shares her JAMB result. Photo credit: @lifeofstella68_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The video, posted on April 23, 2026, started with Stella, who wrote her JAMB exam on April 17, 2026, nervously checking her scores via SMS.

Lady shares her JAMB score

Before disclosing her score, Stella shared that she had to settle a debt of N1,400 which she borrowed for airtime just to check her JAMB result. The candidate expressed fear prior to opening the message, admitting that she struggled with concluding one of her subjects because of the time she was given.

Read also

2026 UTME: Lady tells JAMB to re-check answers to exam questions, refuses to accept biology score

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

"I’m so scared because I did not finish my Chemistry. I only finished English, Biology, and Physics," she told her viewers.

Despite the setback, she remained hopeful, stating her goal was to reach a minimum aggregate of 200 and study nursing.

The tension in the video peaked when the SMS finally arrived. To her dismay, Chinaza saw an aggregate of 172, with her Chemistry score sitting at a low 26. She had 52 in English, 53 in Biology, and 41 in Physics.

Student reacts emotionally after seeing UTME 2026 result of 172, highlighting disappointment and concerns about admission into nursing.
A female student checks her UTME 2026 result. Photo credit: @lifeofstella68_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Comparing the performance to her previous attempt, she lamented:

"My last year’s own was 260-something. This year, 172. This is just nonsense."

Captioning the viral video, she said:

"Check my jamb result with me and I was disappointed on my self
But do u think any school will accept me with this score as Nursing?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as UTME candidate gets disappointed

Read also

UTME 2026: Girl awed after seeing her JAMB result, scores 50 in English as total score trends

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video of the UTME candidate complaining about her result. Some of the comments are below.

Annie bby said:

"My last year was 216 this year, 232."

Kevin Rheynald said:

"Sorry buh, you can enter school with that score, very sure."

Amira said:

"Na only nursing ona get for mind ahhh."

Teddy girl said:

"So sorry 😩."

In a similar story, a 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Good morning love letters Gary owen Waec Wilson bethel Petrol price