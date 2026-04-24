Nigerian businessman Blord gave netizens something new to talk about following his recent prison release

Recall that the cryptopreneur and online activist Verydarkman have been engaged in series of legal battles

Following that, a flyer became a trending topic online as it claimed that the billionaire was set to run for the gubernatorial election

Nigerian businessman Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord, has reacted to reports suggesting he is considering a run for the Anambra State governorship.

The speculation began after a flyer circulated online claiming that the tech entrepreneur would contest under the African Action Congress (AAC).

Blord responds to speculation about governorship ambition. Credit: @mrblord

Source: Instagram

The post quickly gained attention, especially coming shortly after Blord’s release from Kuju prison following his public clash with online activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman.

Responding to the viral flyer, Blord took to his Instagram page where he shared a lighthearted reaction. He wrote:

"SAW THIS ON TWITTER 😂 YOUTH O’ CLOCK !!! MAKE I THINK ABOUT AM FIRST."

His comment sparked excitement among fans, with many flooding his page to express support. One fan wrote, “U will get massive support,” while others encouraged him to consider the political move seriously.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blord announced his involvement in the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, hours after his release from prison.

The entrepreneur disclosed this on Tuesday after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Speaking during the visit, Blord said he had never met Sowore before the incident but felt compelled to personally thank him after his release.

“I came to see Omoyele Sowore in respect of my matter to appreciate him. As a matter of fact, I have never met Sowore in my life, but when he heard that I was being intimidated, he had to step in,” he said.

Blord further claimed that without the intervention, he would have remained in custody longer, noting that his bail hearing was initially scheduled for a later date.

“As a matter of fact, I was still supposed to be in Kuje. My bail hearing was set for April 27, but Sowore said that over his dead body will that happen, and he made sure the date was pushed forward,” he added.

According to him, he was eager to travel to Anambra after his release but decided to delay his movement to meet Sowore in person.

“I am out of prison, and I am on my way to Anambra, my people are waiting for me. But I said even if I’m going to miss my flight, I must see Sowore to say thank you,” he stated.

Blord also revealed that Sowore presented him with a beret, which he described as symbolic.

“He gave me a gift (a beret) and I am among the revolution team,” he said.

Blord was released from Kuje prison after about 20 days in custody on Monday, April 20.

His release came after the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail following his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media activist VDM.

How netizens reacted to Blord's flyer

The development has fueled conversations about youth participation in politics.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenmercyatang said:

"Fully in support. B lord for Governor😄💃💃💃."

stepheniscolala said:

"Bad advice just full everywhere 😂😂😂."

valineo_marketlink_gadgets said:

"Use Adc bro and is a done deal."

fonehub_communcation said:

"Since I joined Ratel movement, I have never benefited anything, na only wahala I dey chop dey sleep everyday 😴 😂."

judith47809 said:

"You just mumu nothing you ft tell me 😃🤣🤣🤣."

glamourmimi_official said:

"From Kuje to Government house 😂."

mc_shortman91 said:

"He go happen button ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

blessedlabile

"Money go lost oo😂."

oj_chibuzor said:

"Funny enough ge will get massive support ❤️."

vktbanks_gram said:

"You don go put yourself for poster you say you see am for Twitter. This Linus ehn 😂."

Blord breaks silence on claims of political move in Anambra state. Credit: @mrblord

Source: Instagram

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng