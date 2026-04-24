A science student, Oyeyemi Islamiat Oluwafunmilayo, has shared her 2026 UTME result after days of checking and sleepless nights.

The young lady shared her score, which is above the 2026 JAMB cut-off mark of 150, expressing her gratitude to God

Oyeyemi disclosed her plans to study nursing with her result, sparking mixed reactions on social media

A young lady, Oyeyemi Islamiat Oluwafunmilayo, who sat for the 2026 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, has shared her joy after checking her aggregate score.

Oyeyemi, a science student, took to TikTok under the username @shortbeaut on April 21, 2026, to share her journey checking her 2026 JAMB result.

A Science student shares her 2026 UTME result. Photo credit: @shortbeaut/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady with sleepless night shares UTME result

The student who had been checking her result since Friday, April 17, 2026, was thankful to God that her sleepless night had finally paid off.

She wrote:

"After all the sleepless nights Alhamdulilah God DID."

She had an aggregate score of 209, which is above the 150 JAMB cut-off mark for universities. Breaking down her results, she had 54 in English, 55 in Physics, 53 in Biology, and 47 in Chemistry.

See the screenshot of her result:

A Nigerian student shares her 2026 JAMB result despite sleepless nights. Photo credit: @shortbeaut/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the comments section, she said she has plans to study nursing.

Watch the video of her checking her UTME result below:

Reactions as science student shows off result

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who saw her result. Some of the comments are below.

gabby.bby02 said"

"Lol 😂omo drop a heart if u pass JAMB and didn’t post ur result on TikTok."

Dara said:

"Congrats, Omorr. God did. The same score, though."

Oluwatobiloba said:

"M scared of my crs fr hv not seen my result though."

DIZASKINCARE said:

"Science students are winning. Alhamdulilah."

Rayzee said:

"U tried Ooo. Congrats. 🎉👏 Keep it up."

blessed said:

"Me after all the sleepless nights na 160 com out."

gift noble said:

"Omo. God did the same for me. I got 209."

The 2026 UTME final stages

The 2026 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is currently in its final stages, having officially commenced on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, April 25, 2026. This year’s exercise has seen a record-breaking 2.2 million candidates register across 966 accredited CBT centres nationwide.

JAMB has already begun releasing results in daily batches. As of April 23, 2026, roughly 1.9 million results have been made available to candidates who sat for the exam between April 16 and April 20.

Official result slips are not yet available for printing on the JAMB portal; candidates can only view their scores via SMS for now.

Candidates under 16 can only be considered for admission if they score at least 80% (320/400) in the UTME and maintain similar excellence in their SSCE and Post-UTME.

Candidates are warned against any form of result falsification, as JAMB has already arrested individuals for using AI and electronic means to alter official scores.

Lady celebrates 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her 2026 UTME result, celebrating an impressive aggregate score of 301.

She disclosed that she had only expected to score around 180, but was surprised by her high performance.

Source: Legit.ng