The Super Eagles have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal played at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10

Goals from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Sevilla striker Akor Adams ensured the Super Eagles remained unbeaten in the tournament

Nigeria defeated Algeria 2–0 in the quarterfinal to qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Saturday, January 10.

Second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealed a last-four showdown with hosts Morocco.

Osimhen took his AFCON tally to four goals and is now three goals away from equalling the late Rashidi Yekini as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer.

In the 20th minute, Bruno Onyemachi escaped a booking after fouling Riyad Mahrez on the right wing.

Three minutes later, Ademola Lookman nearly opened the scoring for Nigeria after latching onto a through ball from Akor Adams, but goalkeeper Luca Zidane made the save.

Zidane was called into action again in the 26th minute, denying Victor Osimhen after defender Aïssa Mandi dispossessed the Galatasaray striker inside the penalty area.

Calvin Bassey went close to breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute when he connected with Lookman’s free kick, but the referee did not consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Nigeria continued to press, and in the 37th minute, Akor Adams squandered a one-on-one opportunity, firing over the bar.

Just two minute into the second half, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring by finishing Bruno Onyemaechi’s pass, following a move initiated by Alex Iwobi.

In the 57th minute, Akor Adams grabbed his first goal of the night, dribbling past Luca Zidane after being set up by Osimhen, with Iwobi again involved in the build-up.

In the 69th minute, Eric Chelle made a double substitution, with Raphael Onyedika coming on for Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon replacing Frank Onyeka.

In the 82nd minute, Akor Adams nearly grabbed a brace but was denied by the woodwork after being set up by Osimhen.

Five minutes from time, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was booked for time-wasting.

Three minutes from the end of the match, the Super Eagles manager made another double substitution, bringing on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Chidozie Awaziem for Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman.

In the 90+6th minute, defender Igoh Ogbu replaced the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel, who had been outstanding throughout the match.

The Super Eagles not only ended the Desert Foxes’ unbeaten run but also became the first team to score two goals past Luca Zidane at AFCON 2025.

Source: Legit.ng