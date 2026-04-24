Yeni Kuti has reacted to the fresh allegations trailing Blessing CEO over her new cancer test video and result

The relationship expert was dragged online after she shared a video of herself undergoing a test and later posted her results online

Fans reacted after hearing the kind of prayer Kuti offered for Blessing CEO amid her alleged health challenge

Yeni Kuti, the first child of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO.

A few days ago, Blessing CEO shared a fresh cancer test result and a video of herself undergoing a test.

Reactions as Yeni Kuti defends Blessing CEO amid backlash over fresh cancer test result. Photo credit@officialbelssingceo/@yenikuti

Source: Instagram

It was later alleged that she was being dishonest for the second time, as some fans with medical knowledge pointed out irregularities in her video and test results.

Reacting to the ongoing conversation on Your View, a morning programme on Television Continental, Yeni Kuti said she refused to believe that Blessing CEO was lying. According to her, she has maintained from the beginning that she does not believe a person could be that bad.

Yeni Kuti shares more about Blessing CEO's case

Speaking further, Kuti noted that Christians often claim strength even when they are actually dealing with illness.

In response, another co-host described such statements as affirmations. Kuti replied that if it were not true, the words would not have power over someone’s life.

Fans share take about Yeni Kuti as she defends Blessing CEO amid backlash over fresh cancer test result. Photo credit@yenikuti

Source: Instagram

Kuti went on to say she prayed that Blessing CEO would truly have cancer so that people could pray for her and she would be healed. She asked her co-host whether they would not pray for a sick friend if they had one.

Fans react to Yeni Kuti's utterance

Fans reacted to Yeni Kuti’s comments, with many laughing over her statement. Some agreed with Tope, one of the show’s hosts, who said Blessing CEO’s case was not worth discussing, given other pressing national issues.

Others joked about Kuti’s remark, especially her comment about “affirmation.”

Some users also suggested that Blessing CEO might actually be sick, given the ongoing drama surrounding her on social media.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Yeni Kuti's utterance

Here are comments from fans about Yeni's video below:

@bisospecial commented:

"So she’s affirming cancer to herself."

@hamdycuteey wrote:

"I believe she is sick."

@olubukolagrace2 shared:

"Some people should learn how not to interrupt conversations, let the other person aired their opinions. My people sha."

@jkays_cakes shared:

"Very true Tope. Not worth discussing."

@oluwafemi_sanusi5 wrote:

"Yk eh "she went to affirm the house" heck! that cracked me up."

Yeni Kuti shares late mum's celibacy vow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yeni Kuti shared a surprising detail about her late mother's life after divorcing Fela.

The TV host revealed that her mother, Remilekun Anikulapo-Kuti, remained celibate for over 20 years after leaving Fela's house in 1981 until she died in 2002.

Yeni explained that her mother never had another partner during that period, telling doctors during a medical check-up that Fela was the only man for her.

Source: Legit.ng