Fenerbahce have submitted a petition against Victor Osimhen with the Turkish Football Federation

The Yellow Canaries want the striker banned from playing in the Istanbul derby after his return from injury

The Super Eagles forward worked so hard to recover from his fractured arm and play in the derby

Fenerbahce have reportedly submitted a petition to the Turkish Football Federation to ban Victor Osimhen from playing in the Istanbul derby.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will clash at the Rams Park in a potential title-deciding intercontinental derby on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Fenerbahce submits petition to ban Victor Osimhen from Istanbul derby. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

The two sides are in contention for the Turkish Super League and are separated by four points on the table with four matches left to play.

Fenerbahce pushes to ban Osimhen

According to HT Spor, Fenerbahce have submitted a petition to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to stop Victor Osimhen from playing in the match.

The Yellow Canaries alleged that the components of the striker’s hand protective gear are dangerous to opponents and hence he should not be allowed to use it.

"There is a belief that the hard protective equipment Victor Osimhen uses in matches poses a risk to opposing players. The yellow-blue club is preparing to officially apply to the Turkish Football Federation to bring this issue to their attention,” journalist Ezra Kose said.

“The club's medical team is preparing a report on materials that can be used according to IFAB rules.”

If this petition is successful, it will be a big blow for Galatasaray, who have worked so hard to have the striker back from injury for the derby.

Osimhen fractured his arm during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Anfield on March 18, 2026.

The striker underwent surgery, and it was immediately confirmed that he will return to action for the crucial derby match against Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray have attempted to fast-track his return to action since the Turkish Super League match against Genclerbirligi, but he was dropped from the squad.

Buruk admitted that the player was struggling with fatigue, but he returned to action in the final minutes of the Ziraat Turkish Cup against the same opponent.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Genclerbirligi. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen played 18 minutes as Galatasaray was eliminated from the cup in the quarter-final after a 2-0 home loss to Genclerbirligi at Rams Park.

Buruk confirmed after the match that the striker is expected to make a full return to action, even though some reports in Turkey claimed he would start from the bench.

The Lions will hope to secure a win or at least a draw against their fiercest rivals, which will set them on the path to securing their fourth consecutive title.

Okan Buruk reacts after Galatasaray's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray were eliminated from the Turkish Cup following a loss to Genclerbirligi.

The manager admitted that his team was second best, but they will quickly dust themselves off and focus on the crucial derby against Fenerbahce.

Source: Legit.ng