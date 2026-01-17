Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face Egypt in the third-place match

Nigeria will wrap up its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a bronze medal match against the Pharaohs of Egypt

Chelle makes changes to his team with star players Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starting on the bench

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made changes to his starting lineup to face Egypt in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria takes on the Pharaohs of Egypt for the bronze medal at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 5 pm.

Eric Chelle names Super Eagles' lineup to face Egypt. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles lost 4-2 on penalties to hosts Morocco in the semi-final after a goalless 120 minutes, while Senegal defeated Egypt 1-0 in the other semi-final.

According to NFF, Nigeria has won eight AFCON bronze medals and have never lost a third place match, with their last outing coming in the 2021 edition.

Chelle rests Osimhen and Lookman

As spotted on Super Eagles' official X account, Eric Chelle has announced his Super Eagles starting lineup for the third-place playoff match against Egypt.

The manager made multiple changes to the team which lost to Morocco, with African Footballers of the Year, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starting on the bench.

Stanley Nwabali retains his spot on goal, while Igoh Ogbu replacing the suspended Calvin Bassey is the only change Chelle made in the defence.

Raphael Onyedika retains his spot in midfield, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Samuel Chukwueze replace Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka in the other spots.

Paul Onuachu replaces Osimhen and partners Akor Adams in attack, while Moses Simon steps up in place of Lookman and captains the side.

Full XI: Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, Bruno Onyemaechi; Samuel Chukwueze, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Paul Onuachu.

According to EFA, Hossam Hassan made six changes to his Pharaohs' squad to face Nigeria. Mohamed Salah retains his spot, but Omar Marmoush drops to the bench.

Mostafa Shobeir, Khaled Sobhi, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Mohannad Lasheen, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" and Mostafa Mohamed are the new players from the start.

Super Eagles players line up for the final time at AFCON 2025. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Egypt's Full XI: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Khaled Sobhi, Hamdi Fathi; Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Mohannad Lasheen, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed.

Where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria

Legit.ng reported where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 third-place playoff match, which will be played at the Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco.

Nigerian audiences have the match on dedicated SuperSport channels on DStv and GoTV, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile and other devices.

