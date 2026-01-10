AFCON 2025: CAF Sends Message to Akor Adams After Tribute to DR Congo Superfan Mboladinga ‘Lumumba’
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Super Eagles striker Akor Adams after his goal celebration against Algeria.
Adams scored Nigeria’s second goal against the Desert Foxes, atoning for his earlier misses, which could have given the Super Eagles the lead.
What caught the attention of most fans was the Sevilla striker’s goal celebration, which was in honour of DR Congo superfan Mboladinga ‘Lumumba’.
CAF sends message to Akor Adams
Adams' celebration imitated Mboladinga, who has stood for the 90 minutes of all DR Congo’s games to honour the legacy of former prime minister Patrice Lumumba.
CAF noted Adam’s respect to the Congolese fan and shared his photo on their official X page with a powerful message to the Nigerian striker.
“Standing still. Akor. 🇳🇬,” CAF wrote.
The Super Eagles star earned respect for the gesture after Algerian star Mohamed Amoura disrespected Mboladinga after Algeria’s win over DR Congo.
As noted by Bein Sport, the Algerian national team apologised for the incident and Amoura published a statement citing his ignorance in the action.
Fans reacted to Adams’ gesture as a touch of clash and wished Nigeria well for the rest of the tournament.
@MrChirenga wrote:
“Love the fact that Africans are becoming more and more united fam …. Love From Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 ❤️”
@LawrenceLual wrote:
“This is a good lesson to Algeria fans who were mocking DRC die hard fans.Congrats #SuperEagles, go on win the AFCON please 🙏🏽 💙 ❤️.”
@PatrickMos46611 wrote:
“I think the whole of Africa was behind Nigeria just like we are behind them in their next match, there's no way they were gonna lose.”
Source: Legit.ng
