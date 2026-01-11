Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has heaped praise on Akor Adams following his tribute to DR Congo's Patrice Lumumba

Adams paid tribute to Lumumba after scoring as Nigeria defeated Algeria 2–0 to secure a place in the AFCON 2025 semifinals

Nigeria will now face host nation Morocco in the semifinal as they aim to secure a fourth AFCON title

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has saluted Akor Adams after his tribute to DR Congo's Patrice Lumumba during Nigeria's 2-0 win against Algeria on Saturday, January 10.

Adams scored Nigeria's second goal against Algeria, and his celebration caught the attention of many, including CAF.

CAF sends a message to Akor Adams

Shortly after Nigeria beat Algeria to secure a place in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 semifinals, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Akor Adams.

CAF acknowledged Adam’s tribute to Patrice Lumumba and shared his photo on their official social media pages with a powerful message to the Nigerian striker.

Eric Chelle joins CAF to applaud Adams

Akor Adams' celebration also caught the attention of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. The Malian tactician took to his Instagram to join CAF in praising his striker.

Sharing the same photo CAF shared on their social media pages, Eric Chelle saluted Akor Adams for his emotional tribute.

Chelle wrote on his Instagram story, Lumumba", with an image of Akor Adams standing still.

Akor Adams' tribute to Lumumba could be interpreted as a mark of respect following a recent controversy involving the Algerian team.

The celebration referenced Michel Mboladinga, the Congolese superfan who has drawn widespread attention at the AFCON by dressing as Lumumba and standing motionless during the entire duration of matches.

Mboladinga's gesture recreates the iconic statue of the late Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba.

Lumumba, who was killed in 1961, is revered not only in the Democratic Republic of Congo but across the continent as one of Africa’s most prominent anti-colonial figures. This is why Mboladinga’s silent tribute to him has resonated deeply with supporters during AFCON 2025.

The tribute from Adams came days after an incident involving Algeria forward Mohamed Amoura, who faced criticism for mimicking the Lumumba superfan following Algeria’s dramatic 119th-minute victory over DR Congo in the round of 16.

Amoura later issued a public apology to Mboladinga, stating that he had not understood the significance of the symbol and had no intention to cause any offence.

The Algerian Football Association subsequently reached out to Mboladinga, presenting him with a Desert Foxes jersey bearing the name “Lumumba” in a show of reconciliation.

Nigeria's win against Algeria has secured a semifinal spot at the ongoing tournament, where they will now face the host nation Morocco, on Wednesday, January 14.

