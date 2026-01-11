Verydarkman has joined other celebrities in reacting to the Super Eagles’ victory against Algeria

He shared a hilarious video in which he took a swipe at an Algerian blogger who taunted Nigeria before the match

Ratels joined him as they shared their excitement over the country’s win while laughing at his video

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), was excited over the Super Eagles’ victory against Algeria in their AFCON match.

The Super Eagles defeated Algeria to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the Ratel president was seen getting dramatic over the national team’s victory. He ran across a car park and jumped while reenacting how one of the players scored during the match against Algeria.

VDM also sang as he danced and ran around with his arms wide open.

VDM taunts Algerian blogger over Super Eagles’ victory

In the caption of his video, he tagged an Algerian travel blogger who had taunted Nigeria before the match.

VDM shared a clip of the blogger singing with some of his countrymen before their game against Nigeria.

The activist told the blogger to show respect to the “big boys” and added laughing emojis to the post.

Algerian blogger reacts to VDM’s video

Reacting to the post in which he was tagged, the blogger humbly congratulated Nigeria, saying the Super Eagles played so well and deserved the win.

He also added that he met some wonderful people and promised to visit Nigeria someday.

Recall that VDM had earlier reacted to what happened between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during a previous match. He told Osimhen that the team members were not his children and said Ademola had no right not to pass the ball to him.

However, he also praised the team and warned them to step up as they would face tougher opponents in the AFCON matches ahead.

Here is VDM's Instagram video below:

What fans said about VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the activist about Super Eagles' victory. Here are comments below:

@the_veryfairman reacted:

"Top-notch performance, Algeria has been Gwamnisued."

@bushwise stated:

"I'm so happy to night bcoz of this wining aswear."

@exclusiveluxaryoriginal shared:

"We are super proud of our Boys."

@necklineinteror solution reacted:

"I have never been more happier to be Nigerian like I am today, I can't remember when I felt this good about my country last."

@cruise101 shared:

"Where can I find that yeye cat I get pepper soup ingredients."

