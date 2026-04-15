Ademola Lookman’s decisive strike against Barcelona has pushed him into the top three Nigerian scorers in Champions League history

Victor Osimhen still leads the all-time Nigerian list with 16 UEFA Champions League goals

Nigerian legends from different eras, including Obafemi Martins and Nwankwo Kanu, remain part of this elite European scoring club

Ademola Lookman’s latest Champions League goal was more than just the strike that helped Atletico Madrid knock Barcelona out of Europe.

It also moved the Super Eagles winger into one of the most exclusive lists in Nigerian football history.

Ademola Lookman has now risen to third on the list of Nigerians with the most goals in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

With his crucial goal in Atletico’s dramatic quarter-final win, Lookman has now climbed into the top five Nigerian scorers in UEFA Champions League history, underlining his rise as one of the country’s most decisive forwards on the European stage.

The 28-year-old’s goal sealed Atletico’s 3-2 aggregate victory over Barcelona and confirmed Diego Simeone’s side as semi-finalists for the first time since 2017.

More importantly for Nigerian fans, it marked another personal milestone in a career that keeps hitting new heights.

Top 5 highest scoring Nigerians in UCL history

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at the top five highest-scoring Nigerians in Champions League history.

1. Victor Osimhen (16 goals)

Victor Osimhen remains the benchmark for Nigerian goal scorers in Europe’s premier club competition, as seen on UEFA's official website.

Victor Osimhen is Nigeria's leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 16 goals. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray striker, who previously starred for Lille and Napoli, has built his total across multiple campaigns and different leagues, proving his consistency at the very highest level.

Osimhen’s instinctive finishing has made the 27-year-old striker one of the most feared Nigerian forwards to ever play in the competition.

At 16 goals, Osimhen sits comfortably at the top and continues to raise the bar for the next generation.

2. Obafemi Martins (9 goals)

Before Osimhen’s rise, Obafemi Martins was the Nigerian face of explosive Champions League moments.

The former Inter Milan striker scored nine goals in the competition while also featuring for clubs like Wolfsburg and Rubin Kazan.

Martins was known for his blistering speed, fearless directness, and ability to produce goals in big European nights. His total stood as one of Nigeria’s most respected records for years.

3. Ademola Lookman (8 goals)

Lookman’s strike against Barcelona has now taken him to eight Champions League goals, moving him into outright third place.

What makes the 28-year-old forward’s rise even more impressive is the quality of the moments in which those goals have arrived.

From his time at RB Leipzig to his current role at Atletico Madrid, the Nigerian winger has repeatedly delivered in knockout football.

This latest goal against Barcelona may prove to be one of the most important of Lookman’s European career, both for club success and personal legacy.

4. Victor Ikpeba (7 goals)

Victor Ikpeba remains one of the most iconic Nigerian names from the earlier Champions League era.

The former Monaco striker scored seven goals in the competition and played a key role during one of the French side’s memorable European runs.

His place on this list is a reminder of Nigeria’s long tradition of producing elite forwards capable of shining against Europe’s best defenders.

5. Nwankwo Kanu / Ayegbeni Yakubu (5 goals each)

The fifth spot is shared by two Nigerian legends.

Nwankwo Kanu, who represented Ajax and Arsenal in Europe, scored five Champions League goals with the elegance and intelligence that defined his game.

Alongside him is Ayegbeni Yakubu, whose goals for Maccabi Haifa ensured his own place in this prestigious ranking.

Both players may be tied numerically, but their presence speaks to the depth of Nigerian attacking talent across generations.

With Lookman now climbing fast, this list may yet see another shake-up before the season ends.

Lookman reacts after Champions League goal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has sent a message after Atletico Madrid qualified for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Barcelona on Tuesday, April 14.

Atletico defeated the Catalans 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final of the competition, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat in the second leg, to reach the final four.

Source: Legit.ng