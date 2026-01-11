The Algerian national team players confronted the referee after their 2-0 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria

A video has gone viral on social media showing the Desert Foxes stars chasing the referee down the tunnel

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored as Nigeria reaches the last four of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Algerian national team players risk CAF sanction after confronting the match official after their 2-0 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Super Eagles defeated the Desert Foxes and dumped them out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Algeria players confronts referee Issa Sy after their 2-0 loss to Nigeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria was the better side, limiting the North Africans to zero shots on target, while attacking Luca Zidane with five, two of which were scored.

Algeria players confront referee

As seen in a video going viral on X, Algerian players chased the Senegalese match official Issa Sy down the tunnel after the match, and had to be restrained.

The Algerians felt cheated after Sy waved off a penalty appeal in the first half after the ball bounced off Semi Ajayi’s thigh before touching his arm.

Fans expressed disappointment in the incident, claiming Algeria had bigger problems than officiating in a match where they did not have a shot on target.

@simplymsnobody wrote:

“U have zero shot on target Shouldn’t u genuinely be disappointed in that hectic performance ffs? This is so disgraceful from Algeria.”

@iamokamas1 wrote:

“I’m expecting CAF to take decisive action against the Algerian national team. Possibly ban them from participating in the next AFCON for bad conduct. The referee had an excellent game and was fair with his officiating today. They should rather be worried about their own poor performance and also for the fact that they came up against a better opponent”

@joseph_inyang wrote:

"Why attack the referee? He was solid throughout the match. Algeria wanted to play their normal style of play which is always diving and asking the ref for cards. That didn't work out. Why then attack the ref who has been spot on?”

Source: Legit.ng