Tinubu Urged to Intervene in WINHOMES Coastal Road Dispute
- CYMS has urged President Tinubu to resolve a 24-month dispute involving WINHOMES and diaspora investors
- The civil society group said prolonged investment uncertainty threatens Nigeria's economic outlook and investor confidence, amidst funding needs
- It called for an independent review to enhance transparency and uphold justice in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project
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Abuja, FCT - The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in a lingering dispute involving WINHOMES Global Services Limited and diaspora investors affected by the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project.
In a statement signed by its director-general, Chief Obinna Nwaka, and chairman of Renewed Hope Concern Citizens (RHCC), Tayo Tola Agbaje, the group said the matter has remained unresolved for more than 24 months despite engagements with relevant authorities.
CYMS, a civil society group, said the delay in addressing the dispute, including compensation concerns, points to gaps in administrative efficiency and highlights the need for a more transparent and timely resolution process.
Lagos coastal road dispute: Investor confidence at risk
The group warned that prolonged uncertainty around investment-related disputes could weaken investor confidence and affect Nigeria’s broader economic outlook, particularly at a time when the country is seeking to attract foreign and diaspora capital.
It urged the federal government to clarify approvals and procedures for the coastal road project, stressing the importance of due process in all actions related to the development.
Coastal road: Call for independent review
CYMS also called on oversight and anti-corruption agencies to conduct an independent review to establish the facts and strengthen institutional accountability.
The organisation appealed for constructive engagement among all parties involved, saying a fair and lawful resolution would help restore confidence and protect Nigeria’s reputation as an investment destination.
“We therefore urge Mr President to intervene in this matter, as it extends beyond the Minister of Works, to clarify the authorisation for the demolition, ensure proper procedures were followed, and guarantee fair and prompt compensation for all affected parties,” the statement said.
It added that decisive leadership was needed to uphold justice, protect investors and reinforce the rule of law, while calling on diaspora stakeholders to remain engaged but suspend planned protests over the issue.
Lagos coastal road: HURIWA demands Tinubu’s intervention
In a related development, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for urgent presidential intervention in the ongoing dispute involving WINHOMES Global Services Limited and investors affected by the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road project.
Speaking at a press briefing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the group said the matter has dragged on for more than two years without resolution.
It warned that the delay is weakening confidence in governance and raising concerns about respect for the rule of law. HURIWA said its review of the case showed that repeated engagements with authorities have not produced any outcome. The group noted that affected diaspora investors were invited to return to Nigeria for discussions, yet compensation has not been paid.
Source: Legit.ng
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