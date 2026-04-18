Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has explained why he dropped Victor Osimhen from the matchday squad

Osimhen travelled with the team to Antalya to face Genclerbirligi but was surprisingly left out of the squad

Buruk confirms that the Super Eagles striker will finally make his return from injury against rivals Fenerbahce

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has opened up on why Victor Osimhen was left out of the matchday squad to face Genclerbirligi despite travelling with the team.

Osimhen returned to full team training for the first time during the week since suffering a fractured arm during the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on March 18, 2026.

Okan Buruk explains why he dropped Victor Osimhen from matchday squad. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Buruk named him in the travelling squad to Antalya and was expected to return to action from the bench, but was surprisingly left out of the squad.

Why Buruk dropped Osimhen

There were questions from the fans and media why the striker travelled with the team if he was not going to play, this accumulating stress.

Buruk confirmed that the striker was dropped in line with an advice from the medical team despite travelling, but will feature against Fenerbahce.

“Osimhen participated in certain parts of the training sessions. He developed fatigue after these sessions. Coach Yener, Osimhen, and I talked about it. We didn't think it was appropriate for him to be in the squad this week,” he told HT Spor.

“We can see how many minutes he can play in the next cup match. Of course, he will be able to play in the Fenerbahçe match.”

Galatasaray will host Genclerbirligi again in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, where the striker would be assessed if he is fit to play.

Buruk sets target for Galatasaray

Galatasaray have endured difficult moments since club football resumed after the international break, picking up only four points from a possible nine.

Many believed that Osimhen’s absence due to injury affected the team, which Buruk admitted, as the Nigerian is a key player for the Turkish champions.

The draw against Kocaelispor put the team under scrutiny, but the fans rallied the players and manager, visiting the training ground to show support, which the manager acknowledged has helped.

“The more Galatasaray acts as a team and shows unity, the better its performance becomes. We focused on winning. They showed this in training as well. Our fans supported us. We opened up training, we do this every year,” he said via A Spor.

Okan Buruk eyes fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title. Photo by Agit Erdi Ulukaya.

Source: Getty Images

“We were together in a great way this week. This also had a positive effect on the players. Our goal is to win and reach the championship as soon as possible in the remaining 4 matches.”

The Lions are close to winning the championship for the fourth consecutive season.

Buruk sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk sent a message to Victor Osimhen to hasten his return and help Galatasaray out of their poor form.

The manager was reportedly demanding from the striker to return to action and help the team, but the medical team advised that it is a wrong move.

Source: Legit.ng