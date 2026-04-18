Galatasaray Coach Explains Why He Dropped Osimhen From Matchday Squad vs Genclerbirligi
- Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has explained why he dropped Victor Osimhen from the matchday squad
- Osimhen travelled with the team to Antalya to face Genclerbirligi but was surprisingly left out of the squad
- Buruk confirms that the Super Eagles striker will finally make his return from injury against rivals Fenerbahce
Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has opened up on why Victor Osimhen was left out of the matchday squad to face Genclerbirligi despite travelling with the team.
Osimhen returned to full team training for the first time during the week since suffering a fractured arm during the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on March 18, 2026.
Buruk named him in the travelling squad to Antalya and was expected to return to action from the bench, but was surprisingly left out of the squad.
Why Buruk dropped Osimhen
There were questions from the fans and media why the striker travelled with the team if he was not going to play, this accumulating stress.
Buruk confirmed that the striker was dropped in line with an advice from the medical team despite travelling, but will feature against Fenerbahce.
“Osimhen participated in certain parts of the training sessions. He developed fatigue after these sessions. Coach Yener, Osimhen, and I talked about it. We didn't think it was appropriate for him to be in the squad this week,” he told HT Spor.
“We can see how many minutes he can play in the next cup match. Of course, he will be able to play in the Fenerbahçe match.”
Galatasaray will host Genclerbirligi again in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, where the striker would be assessed if he is fit to play.
Buruk sets target for Galatasaray
Galatasaray have endured difficult moments since club football resumed after the international break, picking up only four points from a possible nine.
Many believed that Osimhen’s absence due to injury affected the team, which Buruk admitted, as the Nigerian is a key player for the Turkish champions.
The draw against Kocaelispor put the team under scrutiny, but the fans rallied the players and manager, visiting the training ground to show support, which the manager acknowledged has helped.
“The more Galatasaray acts as a team and shows unity, the better its performance becomes. We focused on winning. They showed this in training as well. Our fans supported us. We opened up training, we do this every year,” he said via A Spor.
“We were together in a great way this week. This also had a positive effect on the players. Our goal is to win and reach the championship as soon as possible in the remaining 4 matches.”
The Lions are close to winning the championship for the fourth consecutive season.
Buruk sends message to Osimhen
Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk sent a message to Victor Osimhen to hasten his return and help Galatasaray out of their poor form.
The manager was reportedly demanding from the striker to return to action and help the team, but the medical team advised that it is a wrong move.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com