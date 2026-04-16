Lionel Messi has completed a 100% takeover of UE Cornellà, strengthening his long-standing bond with Catalonia

The Spanish club boasts a rich academy history, producing stars like David Raya, Jordi Alba, and André Onana

Messi joins former rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe as current players who own football clubs

Lionel Messi has taken a major step into football ownership after completing the full acquisition of Catalan club UE Cornellà, in a move that could reshape the future of one of Spain’s most respected talent factories.

The club officially confirmed on April 16 that the Barcelona legend now owns 100% of the institution, marking a huge new chapter in his post-playing legacy.

Lionel Messi has become the new owner of Spanish third division side UE Cornella, a move that "reinforces his close ties to Barcelona. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The takeover instantly sends shockwaves across Spanish football, not because Cornellà are currently among the elite, but because of the club’s outstanding reputation for developing young stars.

For many fans, this move feels deeply symbolic as Cornellà is based in Catalonia, the same region where Messi built his legendary status with Barcelona.

According to Sport Bible, the club’s official statement made it clear that the acquisition is rooted in his emotional and sporting connection to the area.

Rather than simply investing in a club, Messi appears determined to create a long-term footballing project focused on youth development, sustainability, and local identity.

This also reinforces the sense that even while starring for Inter Miami, the Argentine icon is already laying foundations for life beyond his playing career.

Why Cornellà’s academy makes this deal so interesting

What makes the takeover especially fascinating is Cornellà’s proven record in player development.

Founded in 1951, the club has built a reputation as one of Catalonia’s most respected academies despite operating outside Spain’s top tiers.

Lionel Messi had previously partnered with Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez to launch Uruguayan fourth division team Deportivo LSM. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, it has helped shape talents such as David Raya, Jordi Alba, Gerard Martín, Javi Puado, and André Onana, as seen on Transfermarkt.

That profile perfectly matches Messi’s growing passion for youth football initiatives.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has already shown this through projects like the Messi Cup in Miami, and Cornellà now offers him a real club structure to expand that philosophy into a sustainable football model.

Messi kickstarts a new football empire

This is not Messi’s first move into football ownership, but it is by far his boldest.

After previously launching Deportivo LSM alongside Luis Suárez, the Cornellà acquisition represents his first solo full-club takeover, giving him total control over sporting and institutional direction.

The Spanish club hopes Messi’s arrival can help accelerate promotion ambitions while preserving its academy DNA.

Currently competing in Spain’s lower divisions, Cornellà now suddenly becomes one of the most intriguing long-term projects in European football.

For Messi, the vision appears bigger than simply owning a team as it is about building a legacy in Catalonia that mirrors what he once built on the pitch with Barcelona.

Messi speaks on biggest regret

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Messi has opened up about his deepest regret as a footballer despite winning almost all available major trophies.

The Argentine legend revealed how he feels whenever he interacts with prominent personalities inside and outside the football world.

Source: Legit.ng