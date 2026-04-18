A young Nigerian man took to social media to share his review of a 1kVA solar generator he bought

He mentioned that he bought it 1 month ago alongside a solar panel and explained what he uses it for

He also mentioned the amount he spent on the solar generator and the solar panel in his viral post

A Nigerian man who bought a 1kVA solar generator one month ago has made key observations about the system he purchased and the amount it cost.

The individual made the statement under the comment section of a post that has gone viral online.

Man reviews solar generator he bought 1 month ago, mentions total cost. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bill Uko, Twitter/innocent3324

Source: Getty Images

Man gives review of his solar generator

A lady had taken to social media to share her bad experience using a solar inverter while mentioning the number of hours it lasts.

Seeing this, the individual, @innocent3324, took to the comments section of the post to speak about the 1kVA solar generator he bought a month ago.

He also mentioned the price he got the product for.

He said:

“I bought my 1kVA solar generator for 360k and one solar panel (390W) for 75k. With the solar gen, I use light 24/7. It powers my TV, fan, blender and many other chargeable appliances.”

“I can watch TV all day and turn it off around 12am to use my fan and other things till morning. It can also charge with light. You might not even need a panel to charge it if the light in your area is good.”

Man who bought 1kva solar generator shares review after 1 month of use. Photo Source: Twitter/innocent3324

Source: Twitter

At the comment page of the post, he was asked the period he bought the solar generator, and in response, @innocent3324 said:

“Something that I bought last month.”

Seeing a video of his solar generator, many people took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man reviews solar generator

@Melissa_obah shared:

"Thank God,you didn't mention AC, because na that one I for take know say you sama lie. For the lady above, I think she uses hers for business that's why it doesn't last her longer than it should."

@Charles_iyke wrote:

"Please bro like seriously are you telling me you can make use of it for 24 hours ? If yes where and how can I get it."

@LHORDSHAVIN shated:

"Chief please giver.dtils of your plug.... Need to do mine asap."

@coachJadel added:

"I bought the gospower solar 1000 watts because of your tweet. I’ve not paired it with a solar panel yet. But while using it to power/charge with my pc, fan, monitor, 2 phones and router. It lasted for 5 hours till it got to 1 bar. To enjoy it one has to use solar panel Abi."

@StudioCraft109 noted:

"That woman no get common sense to know when to put off certain gadgets & when to use others. Secondly, did anyone notice she didn't mention the number of solar panels she has to charge the lithium battery."

@somto5 noted:

"You can use your solar for 24 hours trust me when you set it up well. One day I will video my set up to show you guys what really matters. If you are not using an hybrid inverter you won't understand what am saying."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man took to social media to complain about the condition of his 1500VA solar system.

He said he bought the system in December 2025, which includes four solar panels and a tubular battery, and explained issues he noticed while using it at night.

Man installs 6.2kw solar system, reveals cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who installed a 6.2kW solar system for a client took to social media to share details of the installation.

He explained the system’s capacity, including a 5.12kWh battery, and described how it powers different appliances during the day and at night.

Source: Legit.ng