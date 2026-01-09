The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in AFCON 2025 semi-final if they beat Algeria

Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-final to book their spot on the semi-final of the competition

Nigeria must now defeat the Desert Foxes of Algeria to set up a last-four date with the host nation team

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Algeria in the quarter-final.

Morocco defeated five-time champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarter-final, thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Super Eagles set to face Morocco after beating Algeria in the quarter-final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria faces the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 5 pm Nigerian time in the third quarter-final match.

Nigeria could face Morocco

Nigeria have their sights set on their match against Algeria in the quarter-final, with host nation Morocco, awaiting the winner in the semi-final.

The Super Eagles could topple Algeria and face the Moroccans or it could be an all North African affair if the Desert Foxes prevail over the three-time champions.

As noted by CAF, Senegal is the other team in the semi-final after beating Mali 1-0 and will face the winner of the match between Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire in the last four.

Source: Legit.ng