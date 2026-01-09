AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Set to Face Morocco in Semi-final After Beating Algeria
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in AFCON 2025 semi-final if they beat Algeria
- Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-final to book their spot on the semi-final of the competition
- Nigeria must now defeat the Desert Foxes of Algeria to set up a last-four date with the host nation team
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Algeria in the quarter-final.
Morocco defeated five-time champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarter-final, thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.
Nigeria faces the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 5 pm Nigerian time in the third quarter-final match.
Nigeria could face Morocco
Nigeria have their sights set on their match against Algeria in the quarter-final, with host nation Morocco, awaiting the winner in the semi-final.
The Super Eagles could topple Algeria and face the Moroccans or it could be an all North African affair if the Desert Foxes prevail over the three-time champions.
As noted by CAF, Senegal is the other team in the semi-final after beating Mali 1-0 and will face the winner of the match between Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire in the last four.
Source: Legit.ng
