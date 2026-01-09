Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Set to Face Morocco in Semi-final After Beating Algeria
Football

AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Set to Face Morocco in Semi-final After Beating Algeria

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in AFCON 2025 semi-final if they beat Algeria
  • Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-final to book their spot on the semi-final of the competition
  • Nigeria must now defeat the Desert Foxes of Algeria to set up a last-four date with the host nation team

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Algeria in the quarter-final.

Morocco defeated five-time champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarter-final, thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Super Eagles, Nigeria, AFCON 2025, Morocco, Atlas Lions.
Super Eagles set to face Morocco after beating Algeria in the quarter-final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Nigeria faces the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 5 pm Nigerian time in the third quarter-final match.

Nigeria could face Morocco

Nigeria have their sights set on their match against Algeria in the quarter-final, with host nation Morocco, awaiting the winner in the semi-final.

Read also

AFCON 2025: Victor Osimhen speaks for the first time since bust-up with Lookman

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The Super Eagles could topple Algeria and face the Moroccans or it could be an all North African affair if the Desert Foxes prevail over the three-time champions.

As noted by CAF, Senegal is the other team in the semi-final after beating Mali 1-0 and will face the winner of the match between Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire in the last four.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com

Tags:
Super EaglesAFCON
Hot:
Obio oluebube Victor osimhen Lexi2legits Olivia casta Abby berner