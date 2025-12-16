Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly made a bold decision in the goalkeeping department ahead of the friendly against Egypt

Chelle has dropped Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, as the Super Eagles prepare to face the Pharaohs later today

The friendly was originally scheduled for December 14 but was moved following a memo from FIFA

Nwabali was in doubt for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Chippa United head coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi cast doubt over the goalkeeper's involvement due to an injury.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will miss the friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

The Chippa United coach claimed that Nwabali is dealing with an ankle issue and also sustained a hand injury, which became worse during the last international match (World Cup playoffs) and required surgery.

Despite the claims, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle named the 2023 AFCON silver medallist Stanley Nwabali in his final 28-man squad and will feature in the continental showpiece.

Nigeria will take on Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in Group C of the tournament, as they face the Taifa Stars on December 23, per ESPN.

Eric Chelle replaces Nwabali

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly decided to sit out Stanley Nwabali for the AFCON preparatory match between Nigeria and Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium later tonight, December 16.

According to OwnGoal, Chelle is ready to start Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho ahead of Nwabali.

The former Mali coach is not willing to field the Chippa United goalkeeper as he has not been declared totally fit for matches, while Amass Obasogie is expected to replace Uzoho during the second half.

Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is set to be in action against Egypt during an international friendly match in Cairo ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

Uzoho has already made 36 appearances for the senior national team, but he dropped down the pecking order under coach Jose Peseiro shortly before the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Paul Onuachu set for return

Turkish Super Lig top scorer Paul Onuachu is expected to start for the Super Eagles against Egypt in the absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, per ESPN.

Onuachu is likely to be supported on the wings by Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and Sevilla’s Chidera Ejuke, while Panathinaikos forward Cyriel Dessers is expected to feature in the second half of the pre-AFCON warm-up clash.

In defence, first-choice pairing Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey are set for a run-out, alongside Igoh Ogbu. Chidozie Awaziem, who participated in the morning training session, is not expected to feature in the match.

Bright Osayi-Samuel will operate on the right, with Zaidu Sanusi covering the left flank in the full-back. The midfield is likely to see Ebenezer Akinsamiro start in tandem with Raphael Onyedika, offering a balance of creativity and defensive cover.

The friendly will also feature first-time appearances for Tochukwu Nnadi, Ryan Alebiosu, and Ebenezer Akinsamiro, giving new faces a chance to stake their claim ahead of AFCON 2025.

Why Okoye was dropped - NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that the omission of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from the final 28-man squad has caused a stir on social media, with Nigerians calling for the heads of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former Watford goalkeeper pleaded with the NFF to exclude him so he could focus on his club duties.

