Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was dropped in favour of Francis Uzoho of Omonia Nicosia for the continental showpiece

Multiple sources have revealed why the former Watford star was replaced after initially making the 54-man provisional list

Nigeria sports journalist Olalekan Kilajolu has also shared his thoughts on the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping department

Eric Chelle has announced his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, with Maduka Okoye notably missing from the list.

The Franco-Malian coach initially released a 54-man preliminary squad before trimming it down ahead of CAF’s December 11 deadline.

Chelle has now shifted his focus from the disappointing World Cup qualifiers and playoffs, aiming for success at the 35th edition of the AFCON, scheduled to run from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle shifts attention to the 2025 AFCON after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The former Mali coach will be targeting the AFCON title after winning his first trophy with the Super Eagles at the 2025 Unity Cup, where Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 in the final, London Standard.

Chelle previously led Mali to the 2023 AFCON, where they lost 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals, while Nigeria also fell to the Elephants 2-1 in the final, per BBC.

Why Okoye was dropped - NFF

The omission of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from the final 28-man squad has caused a stir on social media, with Nigerians calling for the heads of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Watford goalkeeper pleaded with the NFF to exclude him so he could focus on his club duties.

The German-born shot-stopper reportedly informed Chelle that he would not be able to start any of Nigeria’s matches, including the opening game against Tanzania, if his name were included.

The source also revealed that Udinese reached out to the NFF to reinforce the club’s position. He said:

"Maduka Okoye made it clear that if he will not be starting as Nigeria's number one goalkeeper at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, he won't be attending.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye reportedly inform coach Eric Chelle not to include his name in the final 28-man final squad.

"Okoye said he would rather stay behind at his club where he is the number one goalkeeper, with Udinese, giving the NFF conditions for his release."

Okoye is not patriotic - Kilajolu

Nigeria sports journalist Olalekan Kilajolu has criticised the attitude of some players representing the country, stating that many are not patriotic.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Kilajolu noted that European players often prioritise their national teams over their clubs out of pride. He said:

"I am not surprised by Maduka Okoye’s behaviour. This is the second time he is turning down an invitation; he is no longer patriotic. If the coach is competent, this should be his last invite."

Okoye suspended after illegal betting scandal

Legit.ng reported that Maduka Okoye has been slapped with a two-month ban after being found guilty of illegal betting by the Italian football authorities.

The controversy erupted from a March 11, 2024, Serie A clash between Udinese and Lazio, where Okoye received a yellow card for time-wasting while his side was ahead 2-1.

