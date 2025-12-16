A former Super Eagles star has named the players coach Eric Chelle should pair with Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2025 AFCON

Osimhen is currently Nigeria’s second all-time leading goalscorer, behind legendary striker Rashidi Yekini

The Galatasaray forward, however, will miss the international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt scheduled for December 16

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should pair with Victor Osimhen in attack ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda for the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

Osimhen played a crucial role in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign despite missing the first four matches.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho.

The 26-year-old striker scored six goals in five appearances, including a hat-trick against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic on the final day of the qualifiers.

The former Napoli forward maintained his impressive form during the World Cup playoffs, netting a brace against the Panthers of Gabon. Osimhen was unable to score in the final against the Leopards of DR Congo after sustaining an injury.

Okoduwa suggests pairing to Chelle

Former Arsenal Kyiv striker Emmanuel Okoduwa has described Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world.

According to Footy Africa, the former Enosis Neon Paralimni star suggested that coach Eric Chelle should pair Osimhen with former CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman and Fulham star Samuel Chukwueze.

The former First Bank forward expressed optimism that the three-time AFCON winners would beat Tanzania in their first match at the 2025 AFCON. He said:

“Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is the undisputed star of the team and one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, so it is a no-brainer for him to start.

"I think Eric Chelle will go with Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman on the left side of the attack, while on loan Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze, who is in good form at the moment, supports Osimhen from the right.

“I strongly believe this is how the Super Eagles will line up for what promises to be a very tough opening game, but I expect Nigeria to come out on top.”

Super Eagles players Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Cameroon.

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze provided two assists for Victor Osimhen during the World Cup qualifying match against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has set a target for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle heading into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The target set for Chelle is clear, and it means he would have to match Nigeria's progress at the last edition in Cote d'Ivoire when they lost in the final, per The Nation.

Why Okoye was dropped - NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that the omission of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from the final 28-man squad has caused a stir on social media, with Nigerians calling for the heads of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former Watford goalkeeper pleaded with the NFF to exclude him so he could focus on his club duties.

