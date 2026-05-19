The APC National Working Committee released the final list for Rivers State House of Assembly primaries, clearing 33 Wike-aligned aspirants

A total of 65 aspirants linked to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Tonye Cole were disqualified from participating in the exercise

The party maintained the screening committee’s earlier recommendations despite appeals from affected aspirants

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has officially released the final list of candidates cleared for the upcoming Rivers State House of Assembly primaries.

This decision has sparked immediate political tension within the state.

APC National Working Committee released final Rivers Assembly primaries list. Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to the Nigeria Affairs Journal, the party leadership opted to disqualify 65 aspirants who are reportedly aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the former governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

Their removal from the race leaves a significant portion of the party's internal factions without representation in the primary contest scheduled for tomorrow.

Wike loyalists dominate Rivers APC primaries

In contrast, the ruling body cleared 33 aspirants who maintain loyalty to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. This move effectively grants the Wike-aligned group a clear path to secure party tickets for the legislative seats.

The final list reflects the original findings of the screening committee without any modifications. All appeals submitted by the candidates backed by Governor Fubara were dismissed by the national leadership.

The APC has released its final list for Rivers State House of Assembly primaries. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

This development solidifies the influence of the FCT Minister over the local party structure.

Fubara storms out of APC screening venue

In earlier report, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state caused a stir in Abuja when he abruptly left the All Progressives Congress governorship screening venue.

His departure came just twenty minutes after he entered the room at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge.

This development has cast a shadow over his re-election bid, especially since his peers had completed the same exercise with far less friction on Saturday.

According to Daily Trust, the governor arrived at the screening venue around 3 pm on Sunday, May 10, following his notable absence during the previous day’s session.

Journalists who stood outside the venue noted a sharp change in his mood as he emerged from the screening room with visible signs of distress.

Unlike other state executives who were treated with traditional protocols, the screening committee members did not accompany Fubara to his vehicle.

The committee instead remained in the room for several minutes after the governor had already departed the premises.

When asked by the press about what transpired inside and if the Rivers leader was screened, APC National Secretary Ajibola Bashiru, who emerged out of the building shortly after Fubara left, said the party is yet to compile and release a comprehensive report of the screening.

"It is when the screening committee is done meeting and screening all aspirants that it will issue a public report," Bashiru said as he shrugged further questions on whether Fubara was rejected.

Fubara explains reason for visiting Tinubu

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara explained the reason for visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Fubara had a closed-door meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa a few days after he was reinstated as Rivers state governor. Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu lifted the emergency rule in Rivers state six months after he suspended Fubara, his deputy, and members of the state house of assembly.

Source: Legit.ng