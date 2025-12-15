Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle will be without some senior players against Egypt in the pre-AFCON friendly

Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a match on Tuesday night ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

15 players have reported to the team’s camp in Egypt, from where they will fly to Morocco after the match

Eric Chelle will be without some senior players for the preparation match against Egypt ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a preparation match at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 8 pm Nigerian time.

Eric Chelle faces the absence of some key Super Eagles players against Egypt. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

The match was initially scheduled for Monday, December 15, but FIFA’s regulation that clubs can hold on to their players till the same day forced a change in schedule.

The format of the match also changed from a friendly match to a preparation match, where both countries will have the opportunity to test multiple players.

According to The NFF, Chelle could give minutes to Amas Obasogie, Ryan Alebiosu, Usman Muhammed, Tochukwu Nnadi, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Paul Onuachu and Salim Fago Lawal if he wishes.

The report also predicted Nigeria's lineup for AFCON 2025 as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Senior players set to miss Egypt’s friendly

According to Score Nigeria, the duo of Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon is unlikely to feature in the friendly match against Egypt on Tuesday evening.

The report noted that the two players will bypass the Cairo camping altogether and will instead fly to Morocco to join the team for the tournament.

Victor Osimhen skips Super Eagles' pre-AFCON friendly against Egypt. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

According to Super Eagles update, 15 players have arrived in camp. Goalkeepers Amas Obasogie, Stanley Nwabali and Francis Uzoho have all arrived.

In defence, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Zaidu Sanusi have arrived. In midfield, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Alex Iwobi, and Frank Onyeka have arrived. In attack, Paul Onuachu and Ademola Lookman are the early birds in Egypt.

The Super Eagles will fly aboard a chartered flight to the city of Fez in Morocco, where they will participate in their Group C matches at the tournament.

Nigeria will face the Tafia Stars of Tanzania in the opening match on December 23, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on December 27, and the final group game on December 30 against the Cranes of Uganda.

Egypt is drawn in Group B alongside Angola, Zimbabwe and Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group mates South Africa.

Eric Chelle picks new captains

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has selected the new Super Eagles captains ahead of AFCON 2025 after William Troost-Ekong's international retirement.

Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will lead the team to the tournament in Morocco, and he will be supported by Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

