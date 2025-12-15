Ebenezer Akinsanmiro: Super Eagles New Boy Opens Up Following AFCON 2025 Call-Up
- Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is excited to be part of the Super Eagles squad heading to the upcoming AFCON 2025tournament in Morocco
- The Inter Milan star, who is currently on loan to Pisa, is expected to bring in flair to the national team midfield
- He disclosed how he almost gave up on pursuing professional football, as he had to learn barbing to make ends meet
Nigerian international Ebenezer Akinsamiro is excited about the national team call-up ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 21-year-old, who is on loan at Pisa from Inter Milan, described all that transpired the moment he learnt he had been picked for the competition.
Akinsanmiro was named in Eric Chelle's final list for the continental showpiece, and the team's camp has opened in Cairo ahead of the Egypt friendly.
The exciting midfielder disclosed that he almost dumped his pursuit of professional football as he had to learn barbing.
He said via Soccernet:
"There was a time I doubted football because it’s not something where you’re 100 per cent sure you’ll make it. So I decided to learn barbing. I stopped playing football for some months, even years."
The former Remo Stars player further stated he hails from a family of footballers, including his father and brothers. He continued:
"The people around me — my dad and my brothers. They all played football when they were younger, and my dad also played."
Speaking on his national team invitation, the football star disclosed that he was emotional when he learnt he had made the final list for the AFCON.
He added:
"When I saw the invitation, I called someone close to me and started to cry. It has been my dream for so long. I’ve been trying to play for the national team since the U-17 and U-20 levels.
"It has been my dream for a very long time. I’ve tried to play for the national team since the U-17 and U-20 levels. There were times I felt maybe I wasn’t good enough.
"But I kept pushing and told myself that if I continued to give my best, one day I would get the chance to play for my country."
The Super Eagles take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly on Tuesday, December 16, and most of the new invitees, including Akinsanmiro, are expected to feature, per Africa Top Sports.
The team will then depart for Fes, Morocco, where they will camp for the AFCON tournament, where they are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.
Chelle picks new Super Eagles captain
Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle named Wilfred Ndidi as the new Super Eagles captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Besiktas midfielder has been the stand-in on-pitch skipper for most matches where Ekong was named on the substitute bench, which happened a lot of times during his final days, similar to how he took over from Ahmed Musa.
