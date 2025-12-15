20 Super Eagles players have reported to camp in Cairo, including Fulham duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen is yet to join the Nigerian squad, but is set to link up with the team in Morocco

Nigeria will face Egypt in a preparation match before flying to Fez, Morocco, for Group C matches

The Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 preparations have entered full swing in Cairo, Egypt, as 20 players have now reported to the national team’s base.

Eric Chelle released a strong 28-man squad for the AFCON as the Super Eagles kickstart their quest to win a fourth continental title in Morocco.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey have joined the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt as preparations intensify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Among the latest arrivals as seen on the Super Eagles' official X account are Fulham duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, alongside Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, all of whom are expected to bolster Nigeria’s squad ahead of the continental tournament.

Other notable additions include Zaidu Sanusi from FC Porto and Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu.

Players already present, such as Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Stanley Nwabali, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Francis Uzoho, have been integrating into the team’s training program, helping the squad settle into the structured AFCON camp environment.

Osimhen yet to join Cairo camp

While the majority of the Super Eagles squad is now in camp, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has yet to arrive.

Victor Osimhen will reportedly not join the Super Eagles camp in Egypt but will fly to Morocco to join the team.

The 26-year-old striker, crucial to Nigeria’s attacking plans, scored his 12th goal of the season in Galatasaray’s 4-1 victory over Antalyaspor over the weekend.

Osimhen, along with Nantes winger Moses Simon, is expected to bypass the Cairo preparations and fly directly to Morocco to link up with the team ahead of the tournament.

Their absence from the preparation match against Egypt on Tuesday, December 16, is a tactical move to manage player workload and comply with FIFA regulations, which allowed clubs to retain players until the day of the match.

Nigeria to face off against Egypt

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium in a pre-AFCON match on Tuesday evening, One Football reports.

Originally set for Monday, December 15, the match was rescheduled following FIFA rules.

The game will serve as a preparation match, providing Nigeria with an opportunity to test multiple players and tactical setups ahead of the tournament.

After the friendly, the Super Eagles will fly to Fez, Morocco, where they will begin their Group C campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria will face Tanzania in the opening match on December 23, followed by Tunisia on December 27, and conclude the group stage against Uganda on December 30.

With the bulk of the Nigerian squad now in camp and star forwards like Osimhen set to join in Morocco, Chelle’s men are preparing to challenge for a fourth AFCON title.

Nigeria warned against depending on Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Nigeria international Sam Sodje has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Sodje has warned Super Eagles coach Chelle not to over-depend on Galatasaray forward Osimhen for goals heading into the continental tournament.

