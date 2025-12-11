Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released his 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup in Morocco

Chelle left out Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, while including injured Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Okoye

Nigerians have raised concerns over the goalkeeping department, as Francis Uzoho made the final squad

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, meeting the CAF deadline of December 11.

The 35th edition of the continental tournament will take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

Chelle had earlier submitted a 54-man provisional list on December 2, which featured six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders, and 23 forwards. Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong confirmed his retirement after the provisional list went viral, per BBC.

The former Mali coach has now trimmed the squad to three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders, and nine forwards.

Chelle drops in-form Okoye

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been left out of Chelle’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON.

Since returning from suspension, the German-born shot-stopper has been a regular for Udinese over the past two months.

The AFCON bronze medallist has kept two clean sheets in eight Serie A matches, including a penalty save, per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Stanley Nwabali makes the squad despite nursing an injury that caused him to miss Chippa United’s last three matches against Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, and Kaizer Chiefs.

Nwabali will form the goalkeeping unit alongside Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nicosia) and Amas Obasogie (Singida).

Fans react

Nigeria football fans have criticised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for leaving goalkeeper Maduka Okoye out of his final 28-man squad for AFCON 2025.

Fans argue that there is a genuine fear that, if fully fit, Okoye could replace Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as the national team’s first-choice option, potentially costing Nwabali his No. 1 spot.

@iAmPODii said:

"What kind of list is this? Where is the goalkeeper? How did Uzoho make the list? Why is Maduka Okoye not on the list? I thought Stanley was injured? What is wrong with NFF?"

@Dazinho_11 wrote:

"No maduka okoye is crazy. Why tf is uzoho still getting called up? Ryan alebiosu is a good addition. Solid championship defender. Excited to see what akinsanmiro is going to do. Overall solid squad."

@kinglabi_ added:

"Nigeria can never progress in this football. Out of nowhere, Francis Uzoho made the list just because Maduka shouldn’t bench Nwabali? Omo, shey I fit continue my coach career this Nigeria like this for a long time so??? This is the height of Nigerian football. Thank God Ekong retired ❤️."

@omorogiec said:

"What exactly is Maduka Okoye’s offence that made Uzoho get picked above him?

Y’all at NFF need to tell us the truth."

@Ayodeji_Tobbby wrote:

"Uzoho from where to where. 😂 you all joke too much. Uzoho way no even Dey play professional league again."

