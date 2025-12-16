The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a preparation match at the Cairo International Stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a preparation match at the Cairo International Stadium later tonight, December 16, 2025.

The match which was initially planned as a friendly match was stripped of its international status after FIFA’s regulation forced it to be postponed.

Ademola Lookman trains ahead of Egypt vs Nigeria pre-AFCON friendly. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Instagram

FIFA ruled that clubs can hold on to their players until December 15 which was the date that the match was initially scheduled to be played.

It will now be played as a preparation match where both teams will have the chance of giving minutes to all the available players in their squad.

Egypt vs Nigeria team news

Nigeria and Egypt held their training sessions on Monday, December 15, at the Cairo Stadium where the match will be played later tonight.

Both teams did not have a full squad as most of their players were yet to arrive. For Egypt, their Europe-based stars, including Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush were absent.

22 Super Eagles stars, including early birds Francis Uzoho and Stanley Nwabali participated in the training session with the remaining seven expected today or later at the tournament.

The NFF predicted Eric Chelle to start the match in a 4-3-3 formation with his regular squad of Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi Calvin Bassey Zaidu Sanusi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

However, Osimhen is yet to arrive in camp, and those who did not train last night are unlikely to be part of the match later tonight and will join the full preparation in Morocco.

Egypt players train ahead of pre-AFCON friendly against Nigeria. Photo from @efa.

Source: Instagram

According to 11v11, both sides have met 20 times in the past, with Nigeria holding an advantage over the North African powerhouse.

The Super Eagles have won nine times, drawn five and lost six matches. Nigeria won the last encounter, a 1-0 win in the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Egypt

The match is not a full international or a competitive match; hence, there are no details about the availability of the match on television or streaming platforms.

Sporty TV, which has covered Super Eagles matches, did not list it in their schedule of matches today, and it has also not been listed on DStv’s SuperSport schedule.

