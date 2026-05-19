Manchester City have reportedly identified Pep Guardiola's replacement after the Spanish manager announced his exit

The Citizens have reached an agreement with a former Chelsea manager to guide the eight-time Premier League giants

Guardiola, who won a double (FA Cup and Carabao Cup) is expected to finish strong till the last league game

Spanish manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly announced that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The former Barcelona coach arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 and transformed City into one of Europe’s dominant sides, winning multiple domestic and continental trophies.

Pep Guardiola is set to depart Manchester City after the 2025/26 Premier League season. Photo by: Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola to leave Manchester City

During his time at City, Guardiola has won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Despite reports surrounding his future, Manchester City’s board has yet to release an official statement, with Guardiola still under contract until 2027.

The Spaniard is also expected to be on the touchline for City’s crucial Premier League clash against Bournemouth later tonight, a fixture that could have a major impact on the title race.

Guardiola's announcement came on the heels of Arsenal's 1-0 win over Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18.

The Spanish coach will stand down as Manchester City manager after Sunday's final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

According to Sky Sports, Guardiola has a clause in his contract that allows him to depart Manchester City a year early.

The 55-year-old failed to win the EPL title three times during his reign as coach of Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca linked with City return

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly being lined up as Guardiola’s potential successor ahead of next season.

Maresca previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant during Manchester City’s Treble-winning 2022/23 campaign and also held coaching roles within the club’s academy setup, according to BBC.

The former Juventus midfielder later joined Leicester City, guiding the club to Premier League promotion in his only season in charge.

The Italian tactician also enjoyed success at Chelsea, winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League while securing Champions League qualification during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca is set to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City coach. Photo by: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

According to Chelsea Chronicle, Willy Cabalerro is expected to return to Manchester City as a key part of Maresca’s backroom team when he takes charge this summer.

Caballero built a highly respected reputation at Stamford Bridge across both his playing and coaching careers.

Arriving as a reliable backup goalkeeper, his defining moment came during the 2018 FA Cup triumph, alongside being an experienced squad presence during the 2019 Europa League and 2021 Champions League victories.

Chelsea appoints Alonso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have officially announced the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager ahead of next season.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is set to take over from interim boss Calum McFarlane, who stepped in following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior and Enzo Maresca in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Source: Legit.ng