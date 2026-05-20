A corps member has gone viral on social media after showing off an achievement she made during her year of serving Nigeria

In a now-viral video, she proudly displayed the bundles of naira and dollar notes she received during her service

While sharing the clip via her official account, she also explained how she was able to acquire such funds

A young Nigerian who took part in the National Youth Service Corps programme attracted attention online after posting the financial gains made during her period of service.

The footage, which circulated on social media, showed the lady displaying huge amounts of both naira and United States dollar banknotes.

Nigerian corps member shows off cash she received. Photo credit: @misswagnut/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member flaunts dollar, naira notes

In the video, she explained that the money had been obtained over the course of her one-year national assignment.

Identified as @misswagnut on the video-sharing application TikTok, she appeared dressed in the standard attire issued to participants of the National Youth Service Corps.

She happily announced that her service year had worked out in her favour rather than the other way round.

She conveyed the impression that, contrary to the usual expectation that participants contributed their labour to the country, it had been the country that had provided for her instead.

The interesting video showed her flaunting the cash she had managed to secure during the period.

She further stated that she felt pleased about having been able to accumulate the funds, framing it as a positive result of her time in the scheme.

According to her, she raised the bundles of cash after participating in NYSC orientation camp activities.

Nigerian corps member trends after flaunting cash online. Photo credit: @misswagnut/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"POV: Nigeria served you. Thank you Nigeria," she captioned the post.

Reactions as corps member flaunts cash

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@AskofAdiya asked:

"Wait nne na wrong Nysc i the do Abi I never reach that stage?"

@Deborah said:

"Finally found you here, so your relocation later worked."

@Queenkenny commented:

"Girlllll where u see that kind plenty money."

@ladykon001 said:

"Valid question winnie ,I just dey see dollar bills everywhere."

@Dexy reacted:

"Omo na the wrong Nysc I do o; so they gave grant ?"

@bobo.fresh1 said:

"Link me up with your ppa abeg."

@Brxght said:

"Meanwhile nysc nearly end my life."

@Ori said:

"Hello, you look beautiful. Pls can you put me on? I’m in Abuja and I’m looking for a job pls."

@Nuel word said:

"I never knew I will miss camp this muchhhhh!!!! big Love to everyone that made Dutse camp worth it A2 2025 will be forever in my heart."

@Queenkenny said:

"As I no see myself there I no beautiful bdat."

@Nene commented:

"I’m currently serving in Jigawa too."

@Ibraheem Shamsu (ARC) said:

"Jigawa corper."

@auwal sabiu said:

"Borno pays 5000 naira Monthly to the corps Members serving in the state and there are high chances of getting job with NGOs."

@HORLACROWN CLEANING HOME added:

"Baami some of us unfortunately find ourselves in the situation, not that we are ideal but what fetches you money before NYSC might not fetch you the money during your NYSC depending on where you are serving. I am into laundry and dry cleaning services but for my PPA you no feel do am here shey na papa whey enter farm plant cassava go dry clean clothes. I swear you no feel understand that feeling."

See the post below:

Corps member packs cash to NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian corps member flaunted the piles of cash he carried along to NYSC orientation camp.

While sharing the video on TikTok, he referred to the bundles of cash as 'NYSC starter kit'.

Source: Legit.ng