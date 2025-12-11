Eric Chelle Receives Good News on Stanley Nwabali’s Injury Ahead of AFCON 2025

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reportedly stepped up his return from injury ahead of AFCON 2025

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has stepped up his return from injury, which is good news for Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nwabali was a doubt for the tournament after Chippa United head coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi cast doubt over the goalkeeper’s involvement due to injury.

Vilakazi claimed that the goalkeeper is dealing with an ankle issue and also has a hand injury, which aggravated during the last international break and required surgery.

The Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper was named on the 54-man preliminary list and is expected to be on the final list if he is passed fit by the Premier Soccer League club.

Nwabali steps up injury return

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Greg Etafia has delivered a positive update on Stanley Nwabali’s injury as AFCON 2025 draws closer.

Etafia, who is based in South Africa, confirms that Nwabali has stepped up his rehabilitation with light work on the pitch, which is good news for Nigeria.

“Nwabali has started training. I spoke to one of his teammates, the goalkeeper who was playing when he was on his absence, and he told me that now he has started training again, and he’s feeling better,” Etafia said as quoted by The Nation.

“He’s feeling better now, and I think he has started both gym work and grass training, which is very good for him.

“We’ll see what’s going to happen… I think he’s going to be okay. He just needs to keep working, and if he continues like this, he should be ready. I’m confident he will make it in time.”

Francis Uzoho could replace Nwabali

Legit.ng reported that Francis Uzoho could replace Stanley Nwabali if the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper fails to recover in time for AFCON 2025.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is expected to be the number one in place of Nwabali, while Uzoho will join Amas Obasogie on the bench.

