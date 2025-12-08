Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to drop a misfiring striker ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Franco-Malian tactician invited 23 forwards in the 54-man provisional squad released on Tuesday, December 2

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is already assured of his place in the final squad and is expected to miss out only if injury occurs

Nigerian sports journalist Kayode Raymond has advised coach Chelle to select players capable of making a real impact in Morocco

Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped a promising striker ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles coach has two days left to submit his final 28-man squad before the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Chelle earlier named a 54-man provisional list featuring a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents ready to step in for retiring players.

Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former Mali coach is targeting Nigeria’s fourth AFCON title and will lead the team in Group C, where they will face Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

The Cranes of Uganda have already released their 30-man squad and are the first team to arrive in Morocco for the tournament, per CAF.

Arokodare dropped

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare has reportedly been dropped by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

According to OwnGoal, the former Genk striker has fallen to third choice in the pecking order following the introduction of Sevilla forward Akor Adams into the Super Eagles setup.

Arokodare has scored two goals for Nigeria; his first in the 1-1 friendly draw against Russia, and the second against Rwanda during the World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, per Transfermarkt.

The former Valmiera forward is yet to find the back of the net for Wolves in the 2025/26 English Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria’s first-choice striker, and his absence during the World Cup qualifiers and playoffs significantly contributed to the Super Eagles missing out on the Mundial.

Coach Eric Chelle is now considering recalling Trabzonspor’s Paul Onuachu and handing Viktoria Plzen forward Rafiu Durosinmi his debut at AFCON 2025.

Tolu Arokodare during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, Chelle was unimpressed with Arokodare’s performance during the playoff final against DR Congo, where he struggled after coming off the bench.

Chelle wants results - Raymond

Nigerian sports journalist Kayode Raymond says Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is a desperate man who will do everything possible to achieve his main objective, winning the AFCON trophy.

Speaking in an exclusive comment to Legit.ng, Raymond advised Chelle to select only players who are in top form for their respective clubs. He said:

“Eric Chelle is the coach of the Super Eagles and has the right to remove or add any player who can add value to the current squad.

"I want to believe that Chelle wants results, and winning the trophy would cement his position as the team’s head coach.”

Chelle included injured player in squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelle has reportedly stated clear reasons for including injured players in his preliminary 54-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Chelle explained that he got assurances from the players over the level of their fitness before the commencement of the continental showpiece.

Source: Legit.ng