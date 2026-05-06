An Abuja court has reviewed video evidence as fresh details emerge in the ongoing alleged coup plot trial against Tinubu’s government

Defendant Zekeri Umoru told investigators he was misled into financial dealings and denied knowledge of any coup arrangement

The federal government has charged six defendants with treason and related offences as proceedings continue before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik

A federal court in Abuja has heard fresh details in the ongoing trial of six people accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu’s government, with one of the defendants insisting he was misled and had no idea of any plan to overthrow the state.

Video evidence and cash transfers take centre stage in ongoing Abuja coup plot trial. Photo: officialABAT

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Zekeri Umoru, who works with Julius Berger in the Maintenance Department at the Presidential Villa, told investigators in a video shown in court on Tuesday, May 6, that he was drawn into the situation through someone he trusted at work.

As stated by NAN, he said an officer at the Presidential Clinic introduced him to “Col. Mohammed Ma’aji,” who initially presented himself as a businessman offering electrical jobs.

Umoru explained that what looked like normal business dealings gradually turned into something suspicious. According to him, he began receiving repeated money transfers, sometimes in the presence of the same officer who introduced him to Ma’aji. At first, he believed everything was legitimate.

According to his statement, things escalated in September 2025 when he received a large sum of cash in a bag, which he later deposited in a bank, and said it was counted as N8.8 million. He also claimed another N2 million was handed over the next day.

Umoru told investigators that he later became uncomfortable and asked questions, but was given a different explanation. He said the officer told him the group involved was unhappy with the state of the country and planned to “sanitise the government,” with help from unnamed associates.

The employee also described how one of the visitors linked to the group was once allowed into the Presidential Villa without being properly questioned, after he introduced him at the gate. He said he later noticed the man taking photographs in his office and warned him to stop.

Despite the allegations, Umoru insisted in the video that he never knew anything about a coup plot. He maintained that he was deceived and said he would have cut ties immediately if he had known the true intentions of those involved. He also expressed regret and said he supports President Tinubu’s administration.

Fresh court revelations emerge as video evidence and money trails surface in alleged coup plot case. Photo: officialABAT, NArmy

Source: Twitter

Cleric denies role as investigators question transfers

In another video shown in court, an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Imam Kassim Goni, also denied any involvement in the alleged plot. He told investigators he only received money from Ma’aji for prayers and charity work, saying the funds were strictly for religious purposes, not politics or violence.

However, investigators pointed to financial records they say do not match his explanation. They pointed to transactions stretching back to 2023, including multi-million-naira transfers, which they argue prompt questions about the true nature of the payments.

The prosecution also said conversations and activities linked to the defendants suggest a wider plan involving access to sensitive locations and possible coordination.

The case continues under Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, with the court adjourning proceedings for further hearing on May 11, 12 and 13, 2026.

The Federal Government has charged the defendants with 13 counts, including treason, terrorism-related offences, money laundering, and failure to disclose security information. One of the accused, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, is said to be at large.

Defence HQ courts 36 soldiers over coup

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 36 serving military personnel over alleged mutiny and a plot to overthrow the government.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, confirmed the action followed earlier directives issued in January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng