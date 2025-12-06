Five big-name Super Eagles players may be dropped from Nigeria’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong 55-man provisional squad for the competition

Nigeria, seeking a fourth AFCON title, has been grouped alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) only weeks away, national teams across Africa have begun the countdown with the release of their provisional squads.

For Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation released a strong 54-man list filled with a blend of experienced and new players in the setup.

Nigeria has released a strong 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Eric Chelle is on a mission to win a fourth AFCON title for Nigeria, but his first major task will be to trim his provisional squad to 28, the number required from CAF for the tournament.

Chelle, who has built a reputation for loyalty to players he trusts, will soon decide which names make the cut for Morocco.

And while many spots appear locked in, several high-profile players who made the provisional squad are unlikely to survive the final cut for the AFCON, which kicks off on December 21 in Morocco.

Eric Chelle is reportedly set to cut five senior players from the Super Eagles squad ahead of AFCON 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria have been placed in a fairly easy group after getting paired with Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda in Group C.

5 senior players likely to get dropped

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at five senior players who could likely get dropped from Nigeria’s final AFCON squad.

1. Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu is enjoying one of his finest club runs in years, yet his Super Eagles prospects remain bleak.

The Trabzonspor forward has been ruthless in Turkey, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist this season, as seen on Fotmob.

He also sits at the top of the league’s scorers’ chart, making him Nigeria’s most prolific forward in Europe.

Despite this blistering form, Chelle has consistently overlooked him. The coach has shown a preference for Tolu Arokodare, a player with a similar physical profile but nowhere near Onuachu’s current output.

With no recent invitations, the chances of Onuachu breaking into the final AFCON squad look slim.

2. Francis Uzoho

Francis Uzoho is a familiar name between the Super Eagles’ posts, but the goalkeeper finds himself on the fringes again.

Despite earning 35 caps, his lack of club action at Omonia, where he serves as backup goalkeeper, has weakened his case.

With Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye cementing themselves as the top two choices, Uzoho is unlikely to claim the third spot.

3 Felix Agu

Felix Agu’s situation is even more complicated.

The Werder Bremen defender has been injured since October and is not expected to return before the new year.

His inclusion in the provisional list raised eyebrows, but his fitness concerns almost guarantee he won’t make the final squad. Only a miraculous recovery would put him in contention.

4. Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi’s year has been shaped by injuries and inconsistent club minutes.

With just four appearances this season and none lasting a full 90 minutes, the Nottingham Forest striker faces an uphill task.

Goals have dried up and his sharpness remains questionable. Chelle is unlikely to gamble on a forward lacking rhythm in a tournament this demanding.

5. Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface faces a similar struggle.

Though talented, the 23-year-old forward has endured fitness issues and underwhelming performances at club level.

While he has three assists this season, he is yet to score, an alarming stat for a striker competing for limited spots.

With several Nigerian forwards in better form, Boniface risks falling behind when the final list drops.

Chelle included injured player in squad

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has reportedly stated clear reasons for including injured players in his preliminary 54-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Chelle explained that he got assurances from the players over the level of their fitness before the commencement of the continental showpiece.

Source: Legit.ng