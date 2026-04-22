Popular Nigerian pastor Dolapo Lawal has assured fans that Arsenal cannot win the Premier League title

Arsenal were firmly in the lead in the title race, but capitulated, allowing Manchester City to catch up

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in the title race for the fourth consecutive season and have not won

Popular Nigerian clergyman Pastor Dolapo Lawal has assured football fans that Arsenal cannot win the 2025/26 Premier League title.

Arsenal is at the centre of attention from the football world, many of whom are wishing them failure in their pursuit of this season's Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal hopes to win the Premier League this season. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners have now won the English top-flight title since Arsene Wenger led the club to an unbeaten campaign during the 2003/04 season.

Mikel Arteta has led the Gunners to four consecutive title races, coming close twice but ultimately failing to win it, and the same could repeat this season.

Arsenal has led the table for most of the season, but recent capitulation could see them surrender the lead to Manchester City if they beat Burnley.

As noted by Premier League, Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to reduce the gap to three points with a game in hand, setting up an interesting end to the season.

Dolapo Lawal dashes Arsenal’s title hopes

Thy Kingdom Come clergy Pastor Dolapo Lawal has dismissed Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title, claiming the Gunners are cursed.

“I said it three months ago, even if the gap is 29 points, Arsenal cannot win, didn't I say it? There's a way you'll watch a club, you don't need, you don't need prophecy, they are cursed,” he said in a video making rounds on X.

He joked that his female congregation members should check themselves if guys who are Arsenal fans approached them.

“Peradventure you're here, you're a lady, if an Arsenal fan should ask you out, it's a bad sign o, you need to check yourself, of all people? Me? Arsenal?” he concluded.

Guardiola warns Man City players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola warned his players that they have to keep winning if they want to have a chance of fully upsetting Arsenal to win the title.

Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City players to maintain focus. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The former Barcelona manager praised Arsenal’s consistency, which shows in the fact that they have been at the top of the table for over 200 days.

“[200 days] - that shows how good they have been, how consistent they have been. [This is ] a game to try to be the same points as them,” he told Mancity.com .

“We go to Burnley and have to perform to the level that we have to do. We go to win the game because it’s what we need.”

How the title could be decided

Legit.ng previously analysed how the Premier League title could be decided if Arsenal and Manchester City win their remaining matches.

The two teams will be levelled on points if they secure maximum points in the remaining matches, and a number of tiebreakers will be introduced.

Source: Legit.ng