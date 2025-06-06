The Super Eagles of Nigeria came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium

Experienced centre-back Semi Ajayi’s inadvertent own goal in the first half gave the Europeans the lead

Genk striker Tolu Arokodare scored his first Super Eagles goal in the second half to secure a draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured a 1-1 draw against Russia in an international friendly match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Experienced defender Semi Ajayi's inadvertent own goal gave the home team the lead in the first half, which was full of back-and-forth between both sides until halftime.

Nigeria came alive in the second half, and their pressure was rewarded when Tolu Arokodare opened his Super Eagles account with a brilliant strike to draw the Eagles level.

Both teams had chances afterwards, but nothing could separate the two sides and the Nigerian national team ended the May/June international break without a defeat.

Source: Legit.ng