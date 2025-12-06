Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has defended his decision to include several injured players in the 54-man preliminary list ahead of the 2025 AFCON

Chelle stated that he will release the final 28-man squad before CAF’s December 11 deadline

The Super Eagles are targeting the AFCON title after failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup

Eric Chelle has reportedly stated clear reasons for including injured players in his preliminary 54-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Mali coach announced the long list on Tuesday evening, December 2, comprising experienced players and younger players, ready to blend with the team.

Chelle called up six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders, and 23 forwards for the camp on December 8.

The Super Eagles coach is expected to trim the squad to 28 players before the submission deadline set by the Confederation of African Football, per CAF.

According to the NFF, there are five players from the Nigeria Premier Football League, including 16-year-old Ebenezer Harcourt. There are also 14 new players on the list.

The three-time AFCON champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, per BBC.

Chelle defends inclusion of injured players

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has defended his actions of including the duo of Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), and Felix Agu (Werder Bremen) in the 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 AFCON.

According to OwnGoal, Chelle explained that he got assurances from the players over the level of their fitness before the commencement of the continental showpiece.

The former MC Oran manager informed the technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation that he had already made a provision for both players with the inclusion of a much younger player.

Chelle said 19-year-old Emmanuel Michael (LASK) will serve as a cover-up for both injured player, including Zaidu Sanusi and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Meanwhile, Ola Aina picked up the injury in the opening minutes of Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa in September and has not featured in any competitive match for either country or club.

The 2023 AFCON silver medallist’s absence has been heavily felt at Nottingham Forest, and it now threatens to weaken Nigeria’s defensive options in a competition where every detail matters.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is expected to announce his final 25-man squad soon, and all signs point to Aina being left out.

On the other hand, Felix Agu missed Nigeria's World Cup playoffs after suffering a syndesmosis ligament injury against St. Pauli last October.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Super Eagles during the 2025 Unity Cup against Jamaica in Brentford, London.

