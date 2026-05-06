Nigeria’s DSO programme has gotten over 100 channels signing up to broadcast free-to-air content on the new FreeTV platform

At least 57 channels are already live, accessible via the FreeTV app and satellite, offering a wide range of programmes for viewers

A new satellite-first strategy aims to speed up nationwide coverage, improve picture quality, and create jobs through local production

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

More than 100 television channels have now signed up to broadcast free digital content in Nigeria, marking a major step forward for the country’s long-running Digital Switchover (DSO) programme.

This progress follows the announcement by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) of a revamped plan to move Nigeria fully into digital broadcasting.

Nigeria Launches FreeTV, Over 100 Free Channels Now Available to Viewers

Source: UGC

NBC recently introduced FreeTV, a free-to-air national platform that delivers content directly to homes using both satellite and internet technology.

According to the commission, the available channels offer a wide mix of programmes suitable for Nigerian families, including news, entertainment, children’s shows, music, movies, and business content.

So far, at least 57 of these channels are already live and can be accessed through the FreeTV app or via the NigSat satellite service. Viewers can simply download the app from Google Play to start watching.

A Fresh Push to Complete the Digital Switchover

The Director-General of the NBC, Charles Ebuebu, said the goal is to provide a clearer picture quality, more free channels, and better viewing options for households across the country.

He explained that with over 100 stations already on board, the move to digital TV is now becoming a reality rather than just a long-standing plan.

Nigeria first began the DSO project in 2008 after the Geneva 2006 Agreement, with the aim of improving broadcast quality, freeing up spectrum for faster internet services, and supporting the creative industry.

However, the project faced several setbacks over the years, including missed deadlines and high costs, despite an official launch in 2016.

Things began to change in August 2024 when President Bola Tinubu approved a ₦10 billion fund to revive the project. This funding helped introduce a new strategy in 2025 that shifted away from building expensive transmission towers.

Satellite Strategy and Economic Benefits

Under the new plan, known as “The Big Picture,” NBC partnered with the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) to adopt a satellite-first approach. Using the NigComSat-1R satellite, TV signals can now reach homes across Nigeria more quickly and efficiently.

This new method is expected to speed up nationwide coverage by more than 65%. Already, about 10 million homes with satellite-ready TVs or compatible set-top boxes can receive over 100 free channels.

For others, new hybrid set-top boxes will be introduced, combining satellite and internet features such as apps and voice search.

Beyond improving television access, the initiative is also expected to boost Nigeria’s economy and creative sector.

Nigeria Launches FreeTV, Over 100 Free Channels Now Available to Viewers

Source: Getty Images

About 40% of channel space will be reserved for independent and regional content creators, giving more Nigerians a platform to share their stories.

In addition, there are plans to produce up to five million set-top boxes locally each year. This could create over 20,000 jobs while reducing the country’s reliance on imported equipment.

Source: Legit.ng