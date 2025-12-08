Eric Chelle is set to release his final 28-man team list for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Super Eagles coach has reportedly picked four centre-backs as he prepares for William Troost-Ekong's replacement

Jordan Torunarigha requested that he be left out of the team, with no assurance of getting a starting shirt

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly named four centre-backs in his final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Franco-Malian tactician is billed to submit his 28-man team for the competition on December 10, the deadline as given by CAF.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C, where they play against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they chase a fourth continental title.

Eric Chelle is expected to release his final squad for the 2025 AFCON on December 10. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Chelle had named 55 players in his provisional list, but the national team retirement of skipper William Troost-Ekong seems to have disrupted his plans.

As a result, the tactician would need to name formidable players to play in the centre-back role, who will spearhead the backline, per Africa Top Sports.

The situation even went from bad to worse after Hamburg defender Jordan Torunarigha requested that he be left out of the team for the continental showpiece.

Torunarigha raised concerns that there are no assurances of his getting a starting shirt at the competition.

According to Own Goal Nigeria, sources close to the team claim that Chelle has picked the quartet of Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, Calvin Bassey and Chidozie Awadiem to man the defence.

He has also settled for Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Alebiosu to play in he right back position, while Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi will be options on the left.

Chelle to strip Nwabali of No.1 shirt?

Meanwhile, reports have it that Eric Chelle has reportedly concluded plans to name a new first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming AFCON tournament.

Six shot-stoppers, including Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania), Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy), Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus), Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos, Nigeria), will all battle to make the final squad.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who has manned the sticks for the three-time African champions, is set to be displaced from the position.

He seems to have lost form after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, making glaring and costly errors in subsequent matches.

The Super Eagles will hope to win the AFCON 2025 title after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. Adekunle Ajayi.

Nwabali left Nigerian fans with their hearts in their mouths during the World Cup qualifiers, having made howlers in crucial moments.

Nigeria vs Egypt's pre-AFCON friendly postponed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the proposed friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed due to FIFA's new regulations.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were set to clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on December 14 in preparation for AFCON 2025, but the game is now scheduled for December 16.

