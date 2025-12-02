Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Chelle took his time before announcing his preliminary squad for AFCON 2025, nine days before the deadline

The Franco-Malian manager is now expected to trim the squad to a maximum 28 players before December 11

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigerians’ anxious wait to have a glimpse of the players who would represent them at the tournament in Morocco has finally ended with the announcement.

However, the race is not over as the list released will be trimmed down to a maximum of 28 before the December 11 deadline to submit the list to CAF.

Chelle announces Super Eagles squad

Eric Chelle has announced his 55-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as seen in a post on Super Eagles’ X page.

Injured stars Ola Aina and Felix Agu are among the players named, which suggests that they could be fit in time for the tournament despite recent reports.

There are five players from the Nigeria Premier Football League, including 16-year-old Ebenezer Harcourt. There are also 14 new players on the list.

Full list of 54 players

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy); Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos);

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors);

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel); Peter Agba (Maccabi Haifa, Israel); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Gençlerbirligi SK, Turkey)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic Glasgow, Scotland); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen, Germany); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Abdulrasheed Shehu (Niger Tornadoes); Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen, Czech Republic); Ekeson Okorie (Nasarawa United); Chisom Orji (Warri Wolves); Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (OH Leuven, Belgium); Philip Otele (FC Basel, Switzerland); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia); Emmanuel Michael (Linzer Athletik SK, Austria).

Amuneke backs Nigeria to win AFCON

Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Amuneke backs the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The AFCON 1994 winner claimed that Nigerians must first assess what went wrong during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier and fix it.

