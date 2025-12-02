Eric Chelle Announces Super Eagles’ 54-Man Preliminary Squad for AFCON 2025
- Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
- Chelle took his time before announcing his preliminary squad for AFCON 2025, nine days before the deadline
- The Franco-Malian manager is now expected to trim the squad to a maximum 28 players before December 11
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Nigerians’ anxious wait to have a glimpse of the players who would represent them at the tournament in Morocco has finally ended with the announcement.
However, the race is not over as the list released will be trimmed down to a maximum of 28 before the December 11 deadline to submit the list to CAF.
Chelle announces Super Eagles squad
Eric Chelle has announced his 55-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as seen in a post on Super Eagles’ X page.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Injured stars Ola Aina and Felix Agu are among the players named, which suggests that they could be fit in time for the tournament despite recent reports.
There are five players from the Nigeria Premier Football League, including 16-year-old Ebenezer Harcourt. There are also 14 new players on the list.
Full list of 54 players
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy); Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos);
Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors);
Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana dropped from Cameroon AFCON squad amid controversial coach sacking
Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel); Peter Agba (Maccabi Haifa, Israel); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Gençlerbirligi SK, Turkey)
Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic Glasgow, Scotland); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen, Germany); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Abdulrasheed Shehu (Niger Tornadoes); Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen, Czech Republic); Ekeson Okorie (Nasarawa United); Chisom Orji (Warri Wolves); Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (OH Leuven, Belgium); Philip Otele (FC Basel, Switzerland); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia); Emmanuel Michael (Linzer Athletik SK, Austria).
Amuneke backs Nigeria to win AFCON
Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Amuneke backs the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The AFCON 1994 winner claimed that Nigerians must first assess what went wrong during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier and fix it.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com