Eric Chelle is expected to name his final 28-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on December 10

An exciting midfielder, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, who made the provisional list, has recuperated from a nagging injury

The on-loan Inter Milan midfielder, who had been out of action since November, was in action in Pisa's loss to Parma

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be delighted to have Ebenezer Akinsanmiro back in the fold as the star recuperates from a nagging injury.

The Inter Milan star, who is on loan to Pisa, returned to action as his new team lost 0-1 to Parma at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Monday, December 8.

Akinsanmiro had been out of action for weeks, but he came on as a second-half substitute, replacing Marius Marin.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was in action as Pisa lost 1-0 to Parma in a Serie A clash. Photo: Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

He was not listed in Pisa's league matches against Sassuolo and Inter Milan.

However, the 21-year-old was introduced in the 46th minute against Parma, but Pisa were unable to overturn Adrian Benedyczak’s first-half strike, which ultimately sealed the win for Parma, ESPN reports.

The Nigerian star showed glimpses of greatness during the encounter, creating a big chance and contributing four key passes.

Akinsanmiro completed 96 per cent of his passes in the opposition half while executing 100 per cent accuracy in his own half.

His impressive performances in recent times have seen him in Eric Chelle's books as the tactician named in his provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON tournament.

The midfielder will focus on regaining match sharpness and maintaining his impressive form as he pushes to secure a spot in the Super Eagles’ final AFCON squad.

Chelle to bolster Super Eagles midfield

The arrival of Eric Chelle as head coach has brought renewed tactical ideas in the Super Eagles set-up, but the midfield remains the biggest area of uncertainty.

The Super Eagles have struggled for consistency in the middle of the pack, and the manager has often been criticised for not selecting enough midfielders in previous squads.

With AFCON 2025 marking his first major tournament in charge of Nigeria, the expectation was that he would cast a wider net and introduce younger, dynamic talents, Akinsanmiro being one of the top candidates.

Nigeria’s midfield lacks reliable depth, with Alex Iwobi the only creative outlet in the team, and Akinsanmiro's inclusion could spark life in the middle.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they chase their fourth continental title in Morocco.

Eric Chelle is expected to release his final 28-man squad for the upcoming AFCON on December 10. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time African champions narrowly missed out on the trophy at the last edition after losing 1-2 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

Nwabali to miss AFCON 2025?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle faces a huge setback as he could be without goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

It is uncertain if the goalkeeper who has missed the club's last three matches against Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, and Kaizer Chiefs will make the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng