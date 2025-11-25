Eric Chelle will be delighted with the news that a Super Eagles striker has returned to action from a long injury layoff

Bayer Leverkusen striker Nathan Tella returned to action against VfL Wolfsburg after two months out with a knee injury

Chelle is set to announce the Super Eagles preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in the coming days

Eric Chelle has received the good news that a Super Eagles striker has returned to action after a long injury layoff ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place across multiple stadiums in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Eric Chelle prepares to announce Super Eagles' preliminary squad for AFCON 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

According to The NFF, Nigeria were drawn in Group C alongside North African Tunisia, and East African neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

Chelle and Super Eagles have revenge on their minds heading into the tournament after their painful exit at the last edition in Cote d'Ivoire.

Chelle's Mali was eliminated in the quarter-final, while Nigeria lost the final, both to the eventual champions and host nation, the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire.

Nigeria is also looking to atone for the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning AFCON 2025 to appease Nigerians.

Nathan Tella returns to action

Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella has returned to full fitness after more than two months out with a recurring knee injury, which has troubled him this year.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Tella was out of action for 67 days with a knee bruise and missed 12 matches for Leverkusen and six matches for the Nigerian national team.

Tella came on in the 86th minute of Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg, and saw out the remaining nine minutes, including additional time.

His last match for the 2024 German champions was during the 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in September at the Bay Arena, after which he got injured in training.

His return is a delight for Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle ahead of announcing his preliminary 55-man squad for AFCON 2025 in the coming days.

Nathan Tella's last match for Nigeria was against Jamaica in the Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Tella’s return, despite giving Chelle an option in attack, he is unlikely to make the final 23-man squad that will play at the tournament in Morocco.

He has been out injured for over two months and will not be at full fitness at the tournament, and he also faces competition from other players in his position.

Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, and Tolu Arokodare are currently Chelle’s preferred three strikers, while Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu are others.

Tella and his former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Victor Boniface are unlikely to make the squad after fitness issues and tough competition in the position.

The English-born forward has only played two matches for Nigeria after confirming that he will represent the Super Eagles over England on the international stage.

Onuachu fired warning to Chelle

Legit.ng reported that Paul Onuachu reminded Eric Chelle that he is in contention to be named in the Super Eagles' squad for AFCON 2025.

The manager has overlooked the Trabzonspor striker recently, despite being the highest goal scorer in the Turkish Super League this season.

