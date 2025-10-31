Bayer Leverkusen has confirmed Nathan Tella’s knee injury will keep him out of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff

The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the Africa playoff semifinal amid a growing list of absentees through injury

Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle is forced to plan around multiple injuries ahead of the crucial qualifier in November

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs have suffered yet another major setback as Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella has been ruled out due to a lingering knee injury.

Tella’s absence adds to an already concerning injury list for head coach Eric Chelle, with several key players expected to miss the mini-tournament in Morocco next month.

Bayer Leverkusen has confirmed that Nathan Tella has been ruled out for Nigeria's World Cup playoff in November due to an injury setback. Photo by Ina Fassbender

Source: Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach Kasper Hjulmand confirmed to Werkself Extra that Tella’s recovery has not gone as smoothly as expected.

The 25-year-old had initially picked up a knee injury in September and was projected to return to action earlier this month. However, the club has now revealed that his rehabilitation will take longer than initially planned.

“With Nathan, the injury was more difficult and complicated than we first thought. It’s looking better and better, but I think he’ll need the international break as well. I can’t say exactly when he’ll return.”

The former Southampton winger has made just four appearances across all competitions this season, with his last outing coming before the injury setback.

Tella’s absence comes at a time when Bayer Leverkusen have been enjoying a strong domestic campaign, but the player’s focus remains on returning fully fit, even if it means missing international duty.

Nigeria’s growing injury woes

For the Super Eagles, Tella’s unavailability could not have come at a worse time.

According to the BBC, Nigeria are set to face Gabon in the semi-final of the African World Cup playoffs, with the winner meeting either DR Congo or Cameroon for a spot in the Intercontinental playoffs next year.

Nathan Tella was part of Nigeria's squad that won the Unity Cup in London this summer. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Eric Chelle is already without at least five key players, including Ola Aina and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who are recovering from their own injury concerns.

The situation has forced Chelle to reassess his options and possibly call up replacements from the domestic league or fringe players who have not featured prominently in recent qualifiers.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced that camp will open in Rabat on November 9, giving Chelle just a few days to prepare before the all-important clash on November 13.

A crucial test ahead for the Super Eagles

Nigeria’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now under increasing pressure.

With injuries thinning the squad, the focus will shift to finding the right balance between experience and youth.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi will be expected to shoulder greater responsibility as the team looks to secure passage through the playoff rounds.

While Tella’s absence is a big blow, the Super Eagles will aim to rally behind the players available as the team prepares for their first clash against Gabon on November 13.

Chelle calls up Inter Milan star

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly invited two new players to the national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup play-off.

Ahead of the massive fixture against the Panthers of Gabon, Chelle has named Inter Milan midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro in his provisional squad.

Source: Legit.ng