Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the top five favourites of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada kicks off on June 11 and runs till July 19, 2026

European champions Spain are the leading favourites to win the tournament for the second time

Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the top five favourites of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as we enter the tournament’s kickoff month.

The United States of America, Mexico and Canada are the host nations for the 2026 edition of the first 48-nation expanded tournament.

Lamine Yamal is Spain's key player to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Pablo Rodriguez.

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 edition will kick off the same way as the 2010 edition, with the opening match between one of the co-hosts, Mexico and South Africa.

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations for the tournament and shared its prediction for the top five favourites.

Top 5 favourites to win World Cup

1. Spain

2010 winners and European champions Spain are the leading favourites to win heading into this year’s tournament in North America.

The supercomputer gives La Roja a 16.1% chance of winning their second trophy as Luis de La Fuente eyes a repeat of Spain’s success from 2008 to 2012, during which they won two Euros on either side of the World Cup.

Players to watch: Lamine Yamal, Pedri

2. France

France have reached the World Cup final in the past two editions, won it in Russia in 2018, but lost the 2022 edition to defending champions Argentina.

Les Bleus are aiming for another final, and this time they have the supercomputer's backing to win it, with a 13.0% chance of winning the Mundial.

Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele.

3. England

The Three Lions are targeting their first title since the 1966 edition, which they won on home soil. The FA hired former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to lead the team.

Opta’s supercomputer favours England with an 11.2% chance of achieving their aim, having reached the semi-final and quarter-final in the past two editions.

Players to watch: Harry Kane, Declan Rice.

4. Argentina

The defending champions are aiming for a fourth consecutive international title, having won the past two Copa Americas on either side of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste has a 10.4% chance of retaining their title and giving Lionel Messi a grand sendoff in what would be the last World Cup of his extraordinary career.

Players to watch: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Nico Paz.

Lionel Messi and Argentina aims to defend their World Cup title. Photo by Federico Peretti.

Source: Getty Images

5. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is competing in his final World Cup tournament and has one more chance to win the elusive trophy of his illustrious career.

Opta’s supercomputer does not fancy Portugal too well and gives them only 7% chance. As noted by BBC, Ronaldo is set for his record sixth Mundial alongside Messi and Mexican veteran Guillermo Ochoa.

Players to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Vitinha, João Neves, Bruno Fernandes.

6. Brazil - 6.1%

7. Germany - 5.5%

8. Netherlands - 3.6%

9. Norway - 3.5%

10. Belgium - 2.4%

Morocco, the record-breaking semi-finalist in the 2022 edition, are the highest-rated African nation with a 1.9% chance of going all the way this year.

FIFA relocates Iran’s camp

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA relocated Iran’s camp to Mexico amid ongoing tensions with the US-Israeli escalation in Tehran.

Team Melli will now camp in Tijuana, Mexico, instead of Arizona, US, even though they will play their matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Source: Legit.ng