Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu scored in Trabzonspor's 4-3 win against Başakşehir in the Turkish Super Lig

His goal is a subtle message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chell ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Onuachu is currently the joint leading goalscorer in Turkey after scoring nine goals in 12 matches

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has sent a crucial message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December

The 31-year-old scored in Trabzonspor's 4-3 win against Başakşehir in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night, November 24.

Paul Onuachu during the Turkish Super Lig match between Basaksehir and Trabzonspor at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

The home team were reduced to 10 men in the 10th minute as Festy Ebosele received a straight red card. Despite reduced one-man down, Davie Selke scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot.

In the 37th minute, Felipe Augusto equalised for Trabzonspor before the joint top scorer in the Super Lig, Eldor Shomurodov, scored in the 45th minute for Basaksehir.

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu registered his name in the scoresheet after converting a calm penalty in the 76th minute, following a handball from Oliver Kemen inside the box.

One minute later, Ernest Muci gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the game with his spectacular goal before the home team equalised in the 90+1 minute from Bertug Yildirim.

Muci completed his brace in the 90+11 minute to give Trabzonspor a dramatic late winner, and push the team to 3rd on the Super Lig table, per BBC.

Onuachu reacts to win vs Basaksehir

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu was not happy with his performance during the game against Basaksehir despite scoring a decisive goal.

In a viral video on X, the 31-year-old explained that the home team played better throughout the match. He said:

"It is always good to win and we are happy with the three points but there is a lot of work to do in the team. Basaksehir played good even thou they were a man down, at the end of the day, we fought back and got the three points.

"With one man down as a striker, there is not much to do. You just have to find a space, to get a goal for the team. My playing style did not really come into the game, but at the end of the day, I scored a crucial penalty."

Onuachu is the joint leading goalscorer in Turkey after scoring nine goals in 12 matches, per SofaScore.

Fans react to Onuachu's performance

Super Eagles fans have questioned Eric Chelle's rationale for selecting Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare over Paul Onuachu during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff. Read them below:

@ObongItata said:

"Proper penalty taker. Why did Chelle drop a hot and better Onuachu for Tolu who is raw and hasn't even scored for Wolves?"

Paul Onuachu during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

@Deeneay wrote:

"Onachu would have done a better job than Tolu Arokodare in Morroco for the World Cup qualifiers.

@BolarinwaYusu21 added:

"And Tolu dey against DR Congo, e no ft go front go play PK."

Chelle sends touching message to Onuachu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has sent his apologies to Paul Onuachu for excluding him from his 24-man list for the World Cup playoffs.

Chelle added that Onuachu has done well, but not everyone can make the team list.

