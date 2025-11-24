Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a 55-man provisional squad to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Franco-Malian tactician was summoned by the NFF Technical Committee on Monday, November 24

Nigeria will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after failing to defeat DR Congo in the playoff final on November 16

Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a 55-man squad to the NFF ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles coach failed to guide the three-time AFCON winners to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and has turned his attention to the continental showpiece.

Part of Chelle, contract was to qualify Nigeria for the Mundial, but the NFF decided to leave the 48-year-old due to his impressive records during the qualifiers, and the time frame of the AFCON.

Super Eagles coach Erc Chelle guides Nigeria to win the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, London. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

NFF Technical Committee had lined up ex-international Augustine Eguavoen to take over from Chelle after his inability to qualify for the World Cup.

Nigeria finished runner-up at the last edition, losing 2-1 to the host nation Ivory Coast in the final, while Eric Chelle also lost to the Elephant with the same scoreline during his stint as manager of Mali, per Al Jazeera.

The Super Eagles will hope to win their fourth title in Morocco as the continental tournament kicks off on December 21 and runs through January 18.

Nigeria will take on Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in group C of the preliminary round, per CAF.

Chelle releases list to NFF

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released a long provisional list to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to OwnGoal, the 48-year-old tactician has identified a number of experienced players he intends to retain for the continental showpiece.

Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Nigeria and Jamaica in Brentford, London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle has also advised the NFF to open camp on December 8, before the initial 55-man list is trimmed down to 30.

The former MC Oran manager reportedly included several relatively unknown players who could replace ageing members of the squad, having monitored them closely since taking charge of the Super Eagles.

The former Mali coach is determined to surpass Nigeria’s performance at the previous AFCON as he looks to retain his job.

Eric Chelle will welcome several players like Cyriel Dessers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ola Aina and many others who missed part of the qualifiers and playoffs for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The president of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau visited Nottingham Forest stars, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi, to assess their level of fitness.

Aina previously played a pivotal role in the 2023 edition, helping the Super Eagles secure a silver medal and earning a place in the Team of the Tournament.

CAF announces new process for AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will introduce a new qualification process for the 2027 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in East Africa.

The new idea will eliminate the previously adopted preliminary rounds for previous editions, as more teams will have the chance to qualify for the AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng