A former Super Eagles star has urged Eric Chelle to channel the team’s strength and focus toward the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The three-time African champions were narrowly beaten in the final of the 2023 AFCON by hosts Ivory Coast

Nigeria also suffered a setback in their 2026 World Cup campaign, losing 4-3 to DR Congo in the playoff final

A former Nigeria international has issued a strong message to Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria has shifted focus to the AFCON after failing to qualify for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup, with the first in 2022.

The Super Eagles resurrected their World Cup qualification hopes after a poor start, following the appointment of Eric Chelle as head coach, per ESPN.

The former Mali tactician guided the team to a second-place finish on the final day of the qualifiers, defeating the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last October, per Al Jazeera.

Nigeria edged Burkina Faso to emerge as one of the best four second-placed teams, securing a spot in the mini-tournament in Morocco, which offered a final route to the World Cup.

The three-time AFCON champions began the campaign brightly, thrashing the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semifinal, courtesy of goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, and a brace from Victor Osimhen.

However, the Super Eagles fell short in the final, losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo after a tense 1-1 draw across 120 minutes.

Ijeh challenges Chelle and his team

Former Super Eagles striker Peter Ijeh believes Nigeria can produce an exciting performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to Complete Sports, the former Copenhagen forward advised the Super Eagles team to channel their anger at missing the FIFA World Cup into the AFCON.

The 48-year-old explained that the current crop of players can win Nigeria's forth title on the continent, following their performance in Ivory Coast where they finished second position. He said:

"I believe missing this year's World Cup should be a big motivation for the Super Eagles players to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The AFCON presents another opportunity for the players to correct their mistakes because what has gone, has gone and there is nothing anybody can do about it.

"I strongly believe that the players have the mentality and mindset; they must focus on what is ahead of them."

Former NFA scribe calls for Tinubu's intervention

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Secretary General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (now NFF), Sani Toro, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the sad state of football in the country.

The Bauchi-born football administrator blasted the players for exhibiting a high level of indiscipline during the World Cup play-off, which is part of the reasons Nigeria failed.

