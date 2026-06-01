Jamaican head coach Rudolph Speid has explained why his team lost to Nigeria in the Unity Cup final

Super Eagles defeated the Reggae Boyz 3-0 thanks to a brace from Yusuf Alhassan and Terem Moffi

Nigeria overcame the Caribbean nation for the fourth time and for the second consecutive time in the final

Jamaica’s head coach Rudolph Speid has explained why his team lost to Nigeria in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup in Charlton, England.

Super Eagles defeated the Reggae Boyz 3-0 at The Valley, thanks to a brace from Yusuf Alhassan and a goal from stand-in captain Terem Moffi.

Rudolph Speid explains why Jamaica lost to Nigeria in Unity Cup final. Photo by Manuel Velasquez.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria are Unity Cup champions for the fourth time, three of which have been victories over the Caribbean nation in the final of the mini-tournament.

Speid explains why Jamaica lost

Head coach Rudolph Speid has blamed the loss to Nigeria on the inexperience of his squad, stressing that personnel changes hampered preparations.

“We have a lot of young players. Even after the first game the team was younger. Some other players for personal reasons had to withdraw from the squad,” Speid said at the post-match press conference as quoted by ANS.

Speid took charge of the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff, which Jamaica lost to DR Congo, and sees the recent matches as a learning phase for his growing side.

“So the reward in this time was never to say to play against Nigeria and we win. It was going to build a team for the future,” he added.

“The game wasn't a junior game. We made some lapses because of the inexperience of the players on set pieces actually.”

Jamaica and Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, as both lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Reggae Boyz will face Bafana Bafana in a friendly match on June 5, while Nigeria have games against Poland and Portugal on June 3 and 10.

Moffi admits competition in Super Eagles

Super Eagles' stand-in captain during the Unity Cup, Terem Moffi, has opened up on the fierce competition in the striking role, the opposite of the inexperience in their opponent, Jamaica’s squad.

Terem Moffi admits competition in Super Eagles attack. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Of course, you always have to look at ways to improve. I am not at my best; I have to be at a better level. If you want to play for the Super Eagles, we all know we have top strikers, so you have to be at your best continuously,” he told Molatsportgist.

Moffi is expected to continue leading the Eagles’ attack after Victor Osimhen's withdrawal from the squad for the games against Poland and Portugal.

What Speid said before the match

Legit.ng previously reported that Rudolph Speid targeted victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup final.

The Jamaican head coach claimed that Nigeria have always beaten the Reggae Boyz and he wanted to change things, but unfortunately could not.

Source: Legit.ng